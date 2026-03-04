I’ll admit I’m a little late to the (watch) party, but having just finished FX's Love Story, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about one thing in particular: the outfits. More specifically, the quietly perfect Nineties minimalist wardrobe worn in the show by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, portrayed by Sarah Pidgeon.

I’m not the only one, either. Since the series landed, the American It-girl’s iconic style has been trending all over again—which is entirely unsurprising given just how timeless her approach to dressing still feels. Long before "quiet luxury" became fashion's favourite buzzword, Bessette had already mastered the art of building outfits around pared-back, refined classics: sharply cut coats, simple slip dresses, oversize tailoring, crisp shirts and perfect-fit denim.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Part of the enduring appeal is just how wearable these looks still are. Bessette’s wardrobe was never about statement pieces or complicated styling; instead, it relied on a handful of beautifully chosen staples that worked together effortlessly—an OG capsule wardrobe, if you will. Which means that many (if not all) of the outfits showcased in Love Story feel just as relevant today as they did in the Nineties—and crucially, they’re incredibly easy to recreate using modern equivalents. No archival Calvin Klein budget needed, either...

(Image credit: Courtesy FX/Disney)

There’s something about the timing that feels particularly apt, too. With spring just around the corner, Bessette’s go-to formula of lightweight layers, sharp outerwear and simple separates feels tailor-made for the tricky transitional season—and if you want to look effortlessly chic while making getting dressed infinitely easier, I’d highly encourage you to copy her down to a T.

Below, all the most iconic Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy outfits everyone’s talking about from hit show Love Story—and how to recreate them today, without breaking the bank.

The Black Shirt & Matching Midi Skirt

(Image credit: Courtesy FX/Disney Plus)

Head-to-toe black was a go-to CBK workwear look for a reason. Elegant, polished and perfectly pared-back, it's the height of Nineties minimalism—and still a classic today. Her airy, easy-to-wear combination of a plain silk midi-skirt with a slinky satin shirt and smart heels is a great one to copy next time you head into the office—just add a tailored wool coat on top on cooler days, and swap heels for flats for a more casual vibe.

The Tank Top, Blazer & Jeans

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

If a white tank top, black blazer and blue jeans outfit feels like a pre-spring classic, that's because Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy made it so. The key is to invest in a bright blue rigid denim that is straight on the leg but has a slight boot-cut flare at the ankle, while the addition of a tailored jacket brings a smarter edge to the otherwise-casual combo, as well as a much-needed layer of warmth for this time of year. Crucially, though, it should be kept oversized for maximum comfort and laid-back vibes. I love the show stylist's preppy addition of a cotton head scarf, too.

The Roll-Neck, Trousers & Loafers

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Another simple, throw-on-and-go, all-black outfit that oozes minimalist workwear vibes, and would work well between seasons. The Nineties aesthetic comes largely from the clothing's cut and proportions: a straight-leg tailored trouser that stops above the ankle, a slim-fitting jumper, and square-toe leather loafers.

The Strappy Silk Slip Dress

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Follow in CBK's footsteps the next time you're unsure how to dress for a date night dinner, and opt for a timeless yet intrinsically 90s spaghetti-strap, black silk slip dress—plus, low-heeled leather sandals, and a black cashmere cardi (here shown tied around her waist) on hand for when the evening breeze inevitably hits. All are pieces you can justifiably spend a little more on, given you'll inevitably wear them time and time again.

The Crisp White Shirt & Black Skirt

(Image credit: Courtesy FX/Disney Plus)

Perhaps Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's most iconic look of all time: a white men's shirt worn slightly unbuttoned at the top, and tucked into a long, slim-fitting black tailored skirt. Add heeled sandals, and you've got the the ultimate cool-girl take on eveningwear—and while CBK preferred to keep the extras minimal, a pair of diamond studs and a dash of red lipstick would make for an excellent glam addition.

The Black Strapless Dress

(Image credit: Courtesy FX/Disney Plus)

And last but certainly not least, who could possibly forget the immensely chic black strapless dress that Carolyn Bessette is wearing when she first meets JFK in Love Story? If you're looking for a way to channel her style for more formal occasions, this is undoubtedly it.