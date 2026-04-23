I Used to Smudge Every Manicure—Until OPI’s RapiDry Dramatically Cut My Drying Time

I’m a huge fan of an at-home manicure, so I’ve got a pretty good idea of the most long-lasting nail polishes, the best chip-resistant top coats, and the nourishing lacquers that are genuinely good for your nails.

But as a busy mum, the top of my nail polish priority list right now is an easy, smudge-free application and —most importantly—a fast-drying formula. Finding the time to paint my nails is hard enough, but having to wait 3-4 business days for them to properly dry before I go about my day? Simply not happening. Enter: OPI’s new RapiDry nail polish collection.

(Image credit: OPI)

An extension of the brand’s bestselling RapiDry top coat, the range consists of 30 smudge-proof shades that dry in just 60 seconds. And yes, they really do dry that quickly—I timed it.

So how does it work? The formula uses clever solvents that speed up the drying process and prevent smudges, giving professional-looking results fast. And the quick-drying formula isn’t the only thing that helps with efficiency: the Rush Brush, which has 200 extra bristles and a wide fanning brush for faster product pickup, spreading, and drying, is the easiest brush I’ve ever worked with. I simply swipe once per coat for a quick, even layer of colour.

(Image credit: OPI)

On me, these nail polishes last for about five days without chipping—and that’s saying something, considering how many nappy changes and hand washes I go through in a single day. When it comes to pedicures, I usually only trust gels, but the RapiDry formula leaves me with a smudge-free colour that I can comfortably wear socks and shoes over after a few minutes of drying.

In case you can’t already tell, I’m a huge fan of OPI’s RapiDry polishes. They come in a variety of shades—ranging from seasonal neutrals and pops of colour to eye-catching shimmers. Oh, and you can take 20% off with the code RAPIDRY20. Shop my top picks for spring below:

Shop OPI's new RapiDry range: