I'm a pregnant fashion editor. These are my winning maternity outfit formulas

At the time of writing, I'm 27 weeks pregnant with my second child, and I have to admit that my approach to maternity clothes has changed massively this time round.

Despite similar due dates for both babies (May/June), when I was pregnant with my daughter, I was adamant I wouldn't wear any maternity brands, which I must admit I considered a bit naff.

Instead, I stretched my knitted dresses to the max in the colder months, swapping them for floaty dresses in summer.

This time round though, I have become bigger quicker, and have embraced comfort dressing with maternity wear that has grown with me. I am pleased to report the maternity outfits I've worn and again and again have nothing naff about them - I hope you'll agree.

And whilst some pregnant women might balk at the idea of spending on clothes that won't last beyond nine months, I am pleased to report that here you will find a mix of affordable high street maternity clothes, as well as brands that you can wear post partum.

Maternity wear basics

(Image credit: Future)

If you find yourself losing your sense of style during pregnancy, my advice is to pair it right back and focus on good quality, timeless basics. Of those, Isabella Oliver has bucket loads. There's something so 90s about a white tank top and black jersey skirt which I love. This will be my go-to summer maternity look, but right now I'm layering the skirt under oversized jumpers.

The label designs ethically environmentally-friendly capsule collections which work in any season, so great if you are sustainably-focused.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

H&M maternity wear

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for affordable and stylish maternity wear, then there is no doubt that H&M is the place to shop. Firstly, the choice is second to none, they have pages and pages of Mama pregnancy outfits to choose from. Secondly, you have a mix of trend-led as well as timeless pieces, plus looks for any occasion, from workwear to gym clothes and party looks.

I am biased towards their co-ords, which make dressing decisions so much easier (anyone else suffering from pregnancy brain?). I've already worn this satin skirt and belted top to a work event, and can see myself wearing it all through Spring too. You can easily wear them post-partum too.

Maternity wear for work

(Image credit: Future)

On my office days, I like to look put together, especially when I have lots of meetings. I really rate Seraphine for tailored workwear and smart dresses, as well as good quality basics for pregnancy and beyond. I have lived in their ultra soft jersey tops which you have lift-up details for breastfeeding later on.

For now, I'm loving this on-trend chocolate brown suit. The trousers have a stretchy over-the-bump band that will grow with you, with the tailored trouser sitting below the bump, which I personally find more comfortable. The blazer can be worn in different ways too, as it comes with a belt that you can fasten above the bump, though I've tied it at the back here for a more cinched appearance. The look worked well with an old Vince blouse I own.

Summer maternity wear

(Image credit: Future)

I'm a sucker for linen no matter the season, and Beyond Nine happen to have a lot of stylish linen outfits perfect for summer. They're a brand I especially love because the designs are trendy yet timeless, and are designed to be worn pre and post-partum. For example, these trousers have an elasticated waist that makes them comfortable to wear wherever you are in your pregnancy journey. It comes with a matching top and in a plethora other colours and patterns.

If linen is your thing, they also have plenty of cor, denim and cotton alternatives.

Best maternity jeans

(Image credit: Future)

From my experience, and from chatting to other pregnant friends, good maternity jeans are very hard to find. Enter The Female Archetypes, founded by Alice Holland-Lu, a fashion industry expert who wanted to tackle the universal challenge many women face: fluctuating body sizes. So Alice designed a capsule wardrobe of excellent quality basics that will see you through pregnancy, menopause and everything in between.

These one-size-fits-all jeans can be adjusted at the waist and tapered at the front, depending on your mood or body at the time of wearing it. The shirt is another great item from the capsule, and comes with inserts to make it bigger at the sides, also handy for nursing if you choose to.

Maternity wear rental

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, if you don't want to commit financially to a whole new wardrobe, you can simply opt for online clothing rental. No matter your pregnancy stage, For The Creators lets you borrow clothes occasionally or monthly. It's a mix of maternity brands and non-maternity labels that are also suitable for pregnancy, and you can filter your search by trimester, which I found incredibly useful. There are also postpartum, breastfeeding friendly and even C-section recovery options on the site too.

I loved this Nine The Label vegan leather jumpsuit which I wore recently for lunch with friends, and they have some great party clothes too.