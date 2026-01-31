30 Must-Have New Season Buys to Kick-Start Your Spring 2026 Wardrobe

From hidden high-street gems to luxury investment pieces that are worth every penny

Clementina Jackson's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides
a collage of designer and high street cult buys for spring 2026
(Image credit: Ana Ospina/Future; courtesy Joseph, Zara, Mango, Jigsaw, H&M, Reiss, M&S, Celine)

The weather outside might suggest otherwise, but warmer, sunnier days are officially on the horizon—and fashion insiders know that now is the perfect time to start plotting their purchases for spring. Why? Because while others are still distracted by the dregs of the January sales, some of the season’s most exciting collections have already started quietly landing in stores—and it won't be long before they're flying off shelves.

With this in mind, it really pays to plan ahead—making this the ideal moment to invest in a few thoughtfully chosen wardrobe updates, before everyone else does... From hidden high street gems, cult designer accessories and justifiable luxury investments, I’ve sifted through the Spring/Summer 2026 collections to bring you the 30 best fashion buys worth knowing about—and shopping—now.

Clementina Jackson
Clementina Jackson
Fashion Editor

Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.