30 Must-Have New Season Buys to Kick-Start Your Spring 2026 Wardrobe

The weather outside might suggest otherwise, but warmer, sunnier days are officially on the horizon—and fashion insiders know that now is the perfect time to start plotting their purchases for spring. Why? Because while others are still distracted by the dregs of the January sales, some of the season’s most exciting collections have already started quietly landing in stores—and it won't be long before they're flying off shelves.
With this in mind, it really pays to plan ahead—making this the ideal moment to invest in a few thoughtfully chosen wardrobe updates, before everyone else does... From hidden high street gems, cult designer accessories and justifiable luxury investments, I’ve sifted through the Spring/Summer 2026 collections to bring you the 30 best fashion buys worth knowing about—and shopping—now.
Autograph
Pure Cotton Barrel Leg Chinos
M&S never fails to deliver a good few fashion hits each season, all of which promptly sell out. This time around, my money is on this pair of barrel-leg chinos that look designer but cost just £60. Marie Claire's fashion director has already secured hers, and the rest of the office won't be far behind.
Weekday
Layered Technical Trench Coat
It might be freezing right now, but pretty soon we'll find ourselves in that tricky in-between season, and this excellent trench will ensure you're well-prepared.
Gucci
Jackie Slim Small Shoulder Bag
Reimagined in a slimmer, relaxed, nostalgic silhouette, Gucci's new Jackie design has all the makings of a 2026 It-bag.
COS
Suede-Nylon Ballet Trainers
COS' latest trainer drop ticks off the three biggest trainer trends of 2026 in one go: texture (nylon and suede), sneakerina hybrids (these are ballet-inspired), and slim silhouettes. A no-brainer, really.
With Nothing Underneath
The Dress Shirt
Jonathan Anderson officially brought back the dress shirt with his debut SS26 show for Dior, but insiders are shopping this far-more-reasonably-priced style from WNU instead.
Saint Laurent
Logo cotton canvas blouson jacket
Only Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello could turn a canvas, zip-up windbreaker into the most in-demand product of the moment. In fact, it's been so popular, that it's already sold out in multiple colourways and sizes, so you'll have to be fast.
Joseph
Atlas Aviator Sunglasses
Thanks in large part to Phoebe Philo, oversize aviators are pretty much the only sunglasses anyone's wearing right now. This visor-like pair from Joseph is a current favourite.
TBCo
Large Merino Wool Triangle Scarf
I've just come back from Copenhagen Fashion Week, where everyone was wearing triangle scarves—whether draped around the shoulders over a coat, tied at the neck, or wrapped around the head for a fun bandana vibe.
H&M
Heeled Leather Slingbacks
An excellent, bang-on-trend, well-priced mid-heel slingback that will jazz up all manner of daytime and going-out looks. Plus, they look so much more expensive than they actually are.
Forget a pop of red... This season, it's all about a flash of cobalt blue, as perfectly exemplified by this chic camel knit from ME+EM.
AGOLDE
Rubik denim peplum jacket
A good denim jacket is a real between-seasons style saviour, and this peplum-hem, dark-wash AGOLDE one is the best one I've seen so far this year.
Alaïa
Fishnet slip-on shoes
Alaïa is the brand that made mesh flats a major trend in the first place, so it makes sense that its latest iteration is destined for cult status.
Vivienne Westwood
Sunday cotton bustier top
Vivienne Westwood's signature corset top has been refreshed for spring 2026, now coming in a pale blue cotton that's, frankly, irresistible (especially at that price). Pair with dark-wash straight leg jeans, ballet flats and a leather jacket for an effortlessly cool look once the weather allows.
MANGO
Leather and Fur Tote Bag
Animal print continues to be a major trend, but many insiders are moving to zebra styles in the face of leopard's current ubiquity. But for lack of a logo, this ponyhair tote could be designer—and really, that only makes it even cooler.
Khaite
Karo mid-rise barrel leg jeans
If you only treat yourself to one new pair of jeans this year, make it this dark-denim pair from Khaite that features a subtle barrel-leg silhouette. Trust me: they go with everything, and make even the simplest outfits look immensely chic.
ZARA
Zw Collection Fitted Blazer
Slouchy, oversized blazers are all well and good, but a sharp, fitted style like this one looks far more elevated. Pair with baggy blue jeans and a jazzy flat for the ultimate in high-low style.
Róhe
Layered wool and chiffon midi skirt
I've been saying it for months: statement skirts are going to be the defining fashion item of 2026. This colour-pop layered style from Róhe provides an easy way into the trend.
Roxanne First
Heart, Clover & Moon Cord Bag Charm
Sorry, minimalists: bag charms aren't going anywhere. I especially love Roxanne First's chunky, bright resin emoji-inspired ones, that can be purchased pre-assembled or personalised in-store.
Rise & Fall
Women's Suede Jacket
Inspired by the brand's best-selling suede trench, this shorter, chocolate-brown style is perfect for spring.
ARKET
Tailored Denim Trousers
Sitting somewhere between casual jeans and smart tailoring, these ARKET trousers will add a hint of effortless polish to your everyday wardrobe.
Givenchy
Pinch Small leather tote bag
Sarah Burton's first new handbag silhouette for Givenchy is an instant classic that beautifully blends timeless elegance and real-world practicality. It's spacious enough to make for the perfect work bag, too.
Reiss
Oversize Grained-Leather Bomber Jacket
Don't sleep on Reiss' outerwear collections for well-priced, design-led pieces—such as this oversize leather bomber featuring an on-trend funnel neck.
CELINE
Celine Charms Modern Chunky Gourmette in Brass With Gold Finish
If Michael Rider's first Celine show taught us one thing, it's that big, bold charm bracelets are officially back. Start with this chunky chain and decorate to your heart's content.
Jigsaw
Suede Midi Asymmetric Skirt
The fashion world's suede obsession is still going strong, and showing no signs of abating, so a statement skirt such as this one is sure to be a sound investment. Conveniently, it comes in the hottest shade of the season, too.
Miu Miu
Plume suede-trimmed sneakers
One of the easiest ways to update your wardrobe for the new season? By adding in a pair of stylish new trainers, such as these. Miu Miu's trainers are rarely in stock. Run, don't walk.
COS
Boiled Merino Wool Zip-Up Jumper
Chanel's recent Métiers d'Art show removed the humble quarter-zip jumper from the remit of City boys, and propelled it to fashion must-have. I'd style this one with a contrasting bright blue or red turtleneck beneath, or a crisp blue shirt, grey tailored trousers and pointy heels for a tongue-in-cheek take on officecore.
Massimo Dutti
Pleated Midi Skirt With Appliqué
Call it 'The Traitors' effect, but it seems fashion folk can't get enough of kilts right now—and they'll still be big news come spring, so it's worth getting in on the trend early.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Leather belt
Whether you decorated your Christmas tree with a Ralph Lauren colour palette or have one of the men's printed fleece jackets on your wishlist, Ralph Lauren is fast becoming one of the hottest designers right now. If you don't already own a piece of Polo Ralph Lauren, you will in 2026.
There's a new cult Chanel flap bag on the block, and it's less than £4,000 and already been worn by Dua Lipa and Jennie to boot.
LINGUA FRANCA
"I Like My ICE Crushed" Maxine Sweater
In trying times such as these, it feels more important than ever to wear our hearts on our sleeves—and our beliefs on our chests. New York-based brand Lingua Franca does, and says, it best.