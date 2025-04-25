These 5 failsafe outfit formulas will help you style wide-leg jeans for spring

Wide-leg jeans are a staple in any capsule wardrobe. Famously comfortable, universally flattering and decidedly cool, it's no surprise that they are one of the biggest denim trends of 2025. And as a denim-obsessed Fashion Writer, I can confirm that they're not going anywhere anytime soon, either.

So, I'd say it's high time to jump on the trend and add a pair (or three) into your everyday wardrobe rotation—because, trust me, there's a style to suit everyone. For a laid-back, effortlessly cool vibe, opt for a super-baggy silhouette and wear them low on the hip for a hint of Y2K. Or, if you prefer a smarter look, go for a higher rise, darker wash and more structured shape—or even a classic white colourway.

And once you've found your perfect pair(s), it's time to consider how to actually wear them, especially if you're new to this cut of denim. In my expert opinion, the key to styling wide-leg jeans is to create balance, by considering complementary (or completely contrasting) silhouettes, textures and styles.

Of course, that's easier said than done—which is why we've done the hard work for you, by curating five failsafe, easy-to-follow outfit formulas featuring wide-leg jeans front and centre. Keep scrolling for our top tips, and the best styles to shop.

What shoes should I wear with wide-leg jeans?

It's probably the question that deters most people from investing in a pair of wide-leg jeans in the first place. However, the answer couldn't be more straight-forward: you can pair wide-leg jeans with any shoes. Yes, you read that correctly.

It truly comes down to your preference, desired look, and which cut you've opted for—whether that's a cropped style or an extra-baggy pair that pool over the feet. For example, on sunnier days, a pair of flip flops or flats will make for a fabulous Noughties-inspired outfit. Alternatively, for a more elevated look, switch these out for chic sandals or kitten heels that peek out from under the hemline. The latter will also help keep the hem of your jeans cleaner on days spent on the city streets.

How should you style wide-leg jeans?

I mean it when I say this: this versatile denim silhouette comes with plenty of styling possibilities. Regardless of the occasion, styling wide-leg jeans is not as tricky as it may seem. The key is simply to play with proportions.

Ready to give it a go? Here are five failsafe formulas for styling wide-leg jeans this season, as inspired by some of our favourite street style looks.

Double denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Double denim has long been a divisive style pairing, but it's a classic for a reason, and a great everyday go-to for spring. Opt for a shirt or jacket in the same shade as your jeans for a seamless look, or change it up with a contrasting wash for an edgier vibe—and to break it up, add a non-denim layer in-between (you can't go wrong with a plain white tee).

If you're less confident with styling, you can make things even easier by simply shopping one of the season's many denim co-ords that feature wide-leg jeans. And to elevate the look further, add a colour pop accessory, like these fun red caged jelly flats.

With a cinched-waist top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is this look yet another example of how chic double denim can be—particularly in monochrome crisp white or cream washes—but it also displays the sartorial power of pairing wide-leg jeans with a cinched-waist top.

Luckily, peplum silhouettes are everywhere right now, and they're a great way to play with proportion, creating a more defined silhouette in contrast with the bagginess of the bottom half. A similarly stylish effect can also be achieved with a sculpted blazer, belted waistcoat, or a drawstring style.

Layered with a dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No longer an eyebrow-raising pairing, a mini-dress layered over wide-leg jeans has become on of the coolest outfit formulas of the season. Opt for a babydoll style to tap into yet another trend, and think of it as just a slightly more exaggerated version of wearing a peplum top.

We'd recommend a puffy style for volume and contrast, worn with wide-leg jeans that feature more of a structured, column flare.

With a lacy cami

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're not quite ready for the full-on dress-over-trousers look, why not try a lingerie-style camisole instead? It has all the same cool points as a babydoll, with added sex appeal—and it's French girl-approved to boot.

Silky, lace-trimmed, vintage-looking styles will work best and provide a chic contrast with the casual vibes of wide-leg jeans, particularly when topped with an oversize blazer. As ever, we love this look with a shoe that provides a pop of colour, be it a cherry-red strappy sandal for the day, or a metallic silver mule by night.

Embellished jeans and a t-shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget the 'jeans and a nice top' formula that's been a night-out dressing go-to for years. Now, the cool girls are all about pairing statement, embellished wide-leg jeans with a simple tee to create a fun, party-ready look.

Let the studded, diamanté-covered, embroidered or sequinned jeans do all the talking, and keep the rest of your ensemble pared-back.