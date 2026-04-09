With The Devil Wears Prada 2 in full promo mode, one shade of blue is once again getting airtime—cerulean. (Meryl Streep even did a spot of “method dressing” for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, not as her on-screen alter ego but as Andy Sachs, appearing in the infamous “lumpy blue sweater” that was so lambasted in the first movie.) As much as we’re going to bask in her return—the high priestess of ice—we have to admit to being more excited about another blue entirely, not cerulean but cobalt.

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The two obviously share characteristics, both sitting in the mid-blue spectrum, but cobalt has the edge over its cousin this spring, with slightly darker tones giving it the depth of lapis. The gradation cropped up repeatedly on the catwalks, at times a consistent theme (Akris’ collection featured six cobalt looks, most head-to-toe save for a contrast shoe), while at others it was a graphic touchstone that served as more of an accent (Celine, where a rugby shirt was half cobalt, half tomato).

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It didn’t make a splash on the streets, but, instead, quietly made its presence felt. Outside Jil Sander, cobalt was spotted yet used sparingly. Instagram's Eva Chen styled the label’s cobalt sweater, not a cable-knit but a plain crew-neck, over a popping red polo neck Another ticket-holder simply paired a cobalt button-down shirt with an elongated pencil skirt and ecru sneakers, an easy uniform for unexpectedly warm spring days like we’ve been experiencing.

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Influencers, meanwhile, have long been supporting the shade on their feeds. Annabel Rosendahl’s trick is to shoulder robe a cobalt sweater, leaving its sleeves loose for ease. With fluctuating temperatures, when you never quite know whether you’ll need extra coverage, it’s the most practical way to incorporate some cobalt. Another route is a fabulous bag. Celine’s Micro Crystal Pouch, in so-called “Ultra Blue”, is the pick on both social media ( @phoebephilofan is, well, a fan), as well as the brand’s show in Paris, where street stylers played snap with their bags.

Cobalt likes to be mixed with its fellow primary colours, as evidenced by Celine, where all three joined forces on a particular silk scarf, and the work of Alexander Calder. But if a trio feels too literal, just two will suffice; a cobalt button-down with chilli-pepper ballet flats, say, or a cobalt tee with tomato linen trousers.

As summer approaches, you’ll find cobalt really comes alive, being so reminiscent of all the good stuff: a cloudless sky, the Med, you name it. Dive in.

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