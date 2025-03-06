As a denim expert, I can confirm this is hands down the comfiest yet smartest style to invest in

As someone who wears denim on a daily basis and spends a lot of time analysing denim trends, I can confirm that some of the best jeans I've ever tested have come in a wide-leg silhouette. Often seen as divisive due to their voluminous shape, these timeless jeans are all things smart, stylish, and, most importantly, comfortable.

While some people are keen to embrace the skinny jean renaissance, we are well aware that others are not. This is why we've decided to put our expert knowledge to the test and source the best wide-leg jeans. From distressed pairs to classic light and dark washes, these jeans are distinguished by their voluminous look, which widens from the thighs and puddles over the feet.

Offering comfort due to the lack of fabric pressing against the skin and style points with its flattering silhouette that helps petite girls, like me, simulate a slightly longer leg- they are a great capsule wardrobe investment for everyday wear.

From the pairs to invest in now to the best shoes to wear with them to avoid any wardrobe mishaps and make the most of this shape, keep reading.

What are wide-leg jeans?

Commonly mistaken for other traditional silhouettes, differentiating wide-leg jeans is actually a very easy task. Aside from checking the jeans' circumference (wide-leg styles are usually 20"), you can also identify them by the point at which the denim starts to expand.

Wide-leg jeans are slightly tighter at the waist and widen at the thighs without coming in at the ankles. These can be compared with baggy jeans, which also have a looser silhouette throughout but are commonly low-waisted and don't tighten around the waist, as well as flared silhouettes, which are wide from the knee down with a tighter fit at the waist.

What shoes to wear with wide leg jeans?

The answer may surprise you, but you can truly wear any style of shoes when it comes to pairing them with wide-leg jeans. It all comes down to preference and your desired look.

Petite women like myself often opt for platformed shoes or heeled boots, as I've found that my wide-leg jeans get dirty at the hemlines after walking around the city in trainers or ballet flats.

However, during sunny months, my recurring spring outfit formulas include wide-leg jeans and pointed flats. I go for these as they give a more sophisticated look than traditional ballet flats. That is because rounded points often get lost under the jeans' voluminous silhouette, whilst pointed toes peek out at the hemline. This helps add some extra dimension and length, and is a fail-safe petite girl tip.

Ready to give them a go? Below, our top picks to invest in now.

Shop the best wide leg jeans

Mango High-Rise Wideleg Jeans £ 35.99 at Mango Featuring a tighter silhouette at the waist with a classic flare from the thighs, these Mango jeans are a great investment at under £40.

Chloé Wide-Leg Jeans £367.00 (was £735.00) at Harvey Nichols Known as key purveyors of the boho trend, these Chloé jeans are the ultimate luxury investment wide-leg jeans.

M&S High Waisted Smart Wide Leg Jeans £45 at Marks and Spencer Coming in three different colourways, these wide-leg jeans are a great option for those looking at a smarter pair of jeans that can be worn to the office and beyond. Featuring a tapered wide-leg silhouette, pair these jeans over a tucked blouse and kitten heels.

DL1961 Razi Wide Barrel High Rise Jeans £281 at DL1961 A favourite amongst the fashion set, DL1961's denim range is definitely a great investment option if you're after sleek designs made from high-quality materials.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Wide Leg Jean £56.99 (was £75) at Abercrombie Abercrombie's denim range has been a long time favourite of mine due to their sizing ranges and specific designs that are made to comfortably fit various body types. These wide-leg jeans are a firm staple in my denim rotation, partly because of its chic look, but mostly because of how buttery soft they are.

Reformation Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans £168 at Reformation These stretchy wide-leg jeans are a chic staple that pairs beautifully with a knitted sweater and flats for Spring.

New Look Curves Blue Adalae High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans £34.99 at New Look Offering sizing options up to a size UK 32, New Look's infamous Adalae jeans are a great option that will see you through everyday.

Frame High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £295 at Mytheresa Made from 100% cotton and featuring a variety of styles, there's a reason why Frame's elegant denim is a favourite amongst the celebrities.

COS Tide Wide-Leg Jeans £85 at COS For those looking for chic wide-leg jeans in a different colourway, COS' stylish muted gray denim pairs perfectly with pointed toe flats and oversized blazers.

Haikure Bethany Bull Destroy Wide-Leg Denim Jeans £345 at Selfridges Haikure's denim is a great example of timeless denim silhouettes with contemporary motifs for the ultimate elevated pair of jeans. These new-season distressed white jeans are at the top of my wish list.

EB Denim Dario Extra Baggy £239 at EB Denim I've been testing these jeans and can safely say they are currently at my top spot for comfortable yet chic denim. Coming true to size they truly offer a magical fit that is sure to guarantee many compliments.

Bellflower Wide-Leg Jeans £105 at Guess Another great option for those looking at elevated designs, these Guess jeans come with a slightly shorter hemline and lower waist for those who prefer a more relaxed style.