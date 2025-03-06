As a denim expert, I can confirm this is hands down the comfiest yet smartest style to invest in
Gone are the days of uncomfortable denim
As someone who wears denim on a daily basis and spends a lot of time analysing denim trends, I can confirm that some of the best jeans I've ever tested have come in a wide-leg silhouette. Often seen as divisive due to their voluminous shape, these timeless jeans are all things smart, stylish, and, most importantly, comfortable.
While some people are keen to embrace the skinny jean renaissance, we are well aware that others are not. This is why we've decided to put our expert knowledge to the test and source the best wide-leg jeans. From distressed pairs to classic light and dark washes, these jeans are distinguished by their voluminous look, which widens from the thighs and puddles over the feet.
Offering comfort due to the lack of fabric pressing against the skin and style points with its flattering silhouette that helps petite girls, like me, simulate a slightly longer leg- they are a great capsule wardrobe investment for everyday wear.
From the pairs to invest in now to the best shoes to wear with them to avoid any wardrobe mishaps and make the most of this shape, keep reading.
What are wide-leg jeans?
Commonly mistaken for other traditional silhouettes, differentiating wide-leg jeans is actually a very easy task. Aside from checking the jeans' circumference (wide-leg styles are usually 20"), you can also identify them by the point at which the denim starts to expand.
Wide-leg jeans are slightly tighter at the waist and widen at the thighs without coming in at the ankles. These can be compared with baggy jeans, which also have a looser silhouette throughout but are commonly low-waisted and don't tighten around the waist, as well as flared silhouettes, which are wide from the knee down with a tighter fit at the waist.
What shoes to wear with wide leg jeans?
The answer may surprise you, but you can truly wear any style of shoes when it comes to pairing them with wide-leg jeans. It all comes down to preference and your desired look.
Petite women like myself often opt for platformed shoes or heeled boots, as I've found that my wide-leg jeans get dirty at the hemlines after walking around the city in trainers or ballet flats.
However, during sunny months, my recurring spring outfit formulas include wide-leg jeans and pointed flats. I go for these as they give a more sophisticated look than traditional ballet flats. That is because rounded points often get lost under the jeans' voluminous silhouette, whilst pointed toes peek out at the hemline. This helps add some extra dimension and length, and is a fail-safe petite girl tip.
Ready to give them a go? Below, our top picks to invest in now.
Shop the best wide leg jeans
I am yet to find a pair of H&M jeans I don't like. These wide-leg jeans come in a raw denim wash and feature an oversized shirt for the ultimate double denim look.
Featuring a tighter silhouette at the waist with a classic flare from the thighs, these Mango jeans are a great investment at under £40.
Known as key purveyors of the boho trend, these Chloé jeans are the ultimate luxury investment wide-leg jeans.
Coming in three different colourways, these wide-leg jeans are a great option for those looking at a smarter pair of jeans that can be worn to the office and beyond. Featuring a tapered wide-leg silhouette, pair these jeans over a tucked blouse and kitten heels.
A favourite amongst the fashion set, DL1961's denim range is definitely a great investment option if you're after sleek designs made from high-quality materials.
Abercrombie's denim range has been a long time favourite of mine due to their sizing ranges and specific designs that are made to comfortably fit various body types. These wide-leg jeans are a firm staple in my denim rotation, partly because of its chic look, but mostly because of how buttery soft they are.
These stretchy wide-leg jeans are a chic staple that pairs beautifully with a knitted sweater and flats for Spring.
Offering sizing options up to a size UK 32, New Look's infamous Adalae jeans are a great option that will see you through everyday.
Made from 100% cotton and featuring a variety of styles, there's a reason why Frame's elegant denim is a favourite amongst the celebrities.
For those looking for chic wide-leg jeans in a different colourway, COS' stylish muted gray denim pairs perfectly with pointed toe flats and oversized blazers.
Haikure's denim is a great example of timeless denim silhouettes with contemporary motifs for the ultimate elevated pair of jeans. These new-season distressed white jeans are at the top of my wish list.
I've been testing these jeans and can safely say they are currently at my top spot for comfortable yet chic denim. Coming true to size they truly offer a magical fit that is sure to guarantee many compliments.
Another great option for those looking at elevated designs, these Guess jeans come with a slightly shorter hemline and lower waist for those who prefer a more relaxed style.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
