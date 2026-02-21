“Can you wear jeans to the office?” is a key question we’ve all asked at least once—unless, that is, you’re on either far end of the dress code spectrum: uber-formal or very much not. But for those of us who sit in the middle ground, the answer is often a resounding "yes!"—so long as you know how to style them. So we turn to some of the chicest women on the internet for inspiration.

Loafers and a roll-neck jumper? Absolutely. A silk tee and tailored wool coat? Also a winner. And you may even get away with a double-denim ensemble should you opt for a shirt and trusty trench coat. Thinking creatively when it comes to our office outfits will break up the monotony of the working week, after all.

Plus, it’s clear that a range of jean styles work for this more formal setting. Straight-leg shapes seem to be a crowd favourite, whether in blue denim, cream or black. Or you may even be tempted by a wide leg, made all the more office-appropriate in a dark wash and paired with a belt. Don’t believe me? Just look at the six outfit formulas—and key pieces to shop—below.

Cream Jeans + Beige Knit

If you're not quite convinced that blue denim will work for your office, a white shade may make you feel a little more comfortable. Keep it classic with neutral knits, coats, and a pair of suede trainers—the more formal twist to everyday leather.

Blue Jeans + Peplum Jacket

Peplum jackets may feel like a fashion throwback (and they absolutely are) but they also add a touch of interest to any outfit. Plus, a heel always elevates a look, as does a statement ring to pull the colour palette together.

Straight Leg Jeans + Blazer

Sometimes, it's the classic outfits that work best—and this denim, white shirt and black blazer combo is proof. Whatever the day entails, keep this everyday ensemble in the back of your mind as a failsafe favourite.

Dark Wash Jeans + Grey Maxi Coat

If it's simplistic yet formal-feeling outfit inspiration you're after, Marilyn Nwawolor-Kazemaks' Instagram page is a great place to start. This dark wash jeans, grey coat and loafers look is proof. Plus, note the silk tee which is a strong elevation from classic cotton styles, so that you still look smart once the coat inevitably comes off.

Double Denim + Leather Trench Coat

Granted, not every office environment will welcome double denim with open arms, but for the ones that do, be sure to bookmark this look. Contrasting denim washes add extra interest, as do clashing suede and leather textures.

Black Jeans + Roll-neck Jumper

Oftentimes, the simplest outfits are often the chicest, as evidenced by Anouk Yve's look. Black jeans, black loafers, a neutral rollneck and statement earrings? We couldn't really do less.