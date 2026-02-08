Margot Robbie’s Revelation About the Original Casting of "Wuthering Heights" Is Going Viral

Margot Robbie has opened up about the original casting of "Wuthering Heights", confirming that she was not supposed to star as Catherine Earnshaw.

"I wasn’t always going to be in it," Robbie recently revealed. "I was thrilled to be the producer, but at some point, we were talking about Cathy, and I decided to throw my hat into the ring."

"Wuthering Heights" is set to hit UK cinemas on Friday 13 February.

"Wuthering Heights" is the most talked-about film of the moment, with Emerald Fennell's highly-anticipated adaptation hitting cinemas next week.

The 2026 release is inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 gothic romance novel, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as tortured lovers, Catherine and Heathcliff.

And from the viral press tour videos to Robbie's iconic gothic romance fashion looks, the long-awaited release is all anyone has been talking about.

It was the casting for "Wuthering Heights" that made headlines this weekend, with the star-studded film featuring major names from Alison Oliver and Owen Cooper, to Ewan Mitchell and Shazad Latif.

Not to mention, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, with Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley also producing the project through their LuckyChap Entertainment company.

However, according to the Barbie star, she was not originally supposed to star in "Wuthering Heights", only putting her name forward to play Catherine Earnshaw part of the way through the process.

"I wasn’t always going to be in it," Robbie explained during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, alongside co-star Elordi.

"I’ve always wanted to be one of Emerald’s actors and fortunately, she felt the same way," Robbie continued of the film's writer and director. "It worked out wonderfully."

Robbie and Fennell have previously collaborated on Promising Young Woman (2020) and Saltburn (2023), with Robbie producing and Fennell writing and directing both projects. However, this is Robbie's first time acting in one of Fennell's films.

"Emerald loves the book and she really focused on the feeling it gave her when she first read it at 14," Robbie later added of the upcoming cinematic release. "She channels that raw emotional experience so it’s an interpretation rather than an adaptation.

"In my opinion, it is one of the greatest love stories of all time and it has a great cast and incredible actors. It’s a great film,” she added.

Well, this is exciting.

