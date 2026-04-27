Whether you're heading to the sun or simply in the mood for some escapist scrolling, swimwear season is officially here. And although I already have my trusted go-to styles that I return to year after year—such as a great black bikini or a strapless swimsuit I can wear at home or away—as a swimwear obsessive, I'm always looking for fun new additions to my collection.

Spring/Summer 2026's trends lean into styles that feel fresh and fun, yet remain timeless, flattering and wearable. Think minimalist silhouettes, muted hues balanced with bold prints, and playful colour combinations. It’s a shift away from throwaway trends, focusing instead on investing in pieces that truly work for you.

At the same time, swimwear is tapping into the everyday. Brands across both luxury and the high street are embracing pieces that could easily pass as ready-to-wear bodysuits. Sleek one-pieces can be layered under denim shorts or linen trousers, accented with a scarf tied at the waist. It’s all about choosing designs that fit seamlessly into your wardrobe, whether you’re by the ocean or in the city.

Below, I’ve rounded up the key swimwear trends for summer 2026, with insight from expert designers and buyers shaping the season.

Metal Additions

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

For those who, like me, fear losing their jewellery at the beach, this trend simplifies accessorising by incorporating built-in embellishments into swimwear. Think statement earring–adjacent details on bikini tops, as seen at Away That Day, or a more modern approach featuring belts and hardware set against an earthy palette of browns.

“Strong feminine energy reigns this season, with Bond girl elements translating into swimwear through low-slung belts and chunky hardware," says co-founders and creative directors of Bali-based brand Cin Cin, Geo Moriarty and Louise Lazarus.

Bold Colourways

Few things bring me as much joy as bright, bold, and statement-making swimwear. "For SS26, swim is all about confident expression," adds Moriarty and Lazarus. An easy way to tap into this is with colour, with the optional addition of embellishments, prints, or textures to elevate the design. "We always prioritise timeless colourways, but we’re very excited to launch our bright and bold seasonal collections for summer," adds founder and CEO of Away That Day, Ingemae Kotze.

The Everyday Bodysuit

If you're investing in a beautiful swimsuit, why not get more bang for your buck with a style that doubles as ready-to-wear? The reality is that swimwear can be expensive—after all, there are many steps in the production process—and if you're seeking styles with hidden scaffolding (as I like to call it), and supportive fabrics, opting for statement bodysuits that with take you seamlessly from beach to lunch and beyond is where I prefer to invest.

"SS26 swim is defined by elevated details that make each piece feel like a statement. It’s about feeling powerful, effortless, and undeniably feminine," says the founder of Kamari Swim, Madison Martina. "We’re seeing a shift toward pieces that feel both statement-making and timeless, designed to transition seamlessly from beach to lifestyle."

Minimal Cuts

Call it the Carolyn Bessette Kennedy effect, but minimalist cuts and monochrome colour palettes are another 90s minimalism trend we're guaranteed to see plenty of on the beach this summer. An expert tip from Kotze to elevate this trend is to opt for a high-cut or a wired silhouette. "I've been seeing a lot of refined cuts, particularly with high-cut leg silhouettes and the use of hidden shaped wires, which give swimwear a unique edge with structured necklines and cut-outs."

When considering colourways, Moriarty and Lazarus note that shades of brown will be key for those seeking more minimalist swimwear options and looking to move beyond classic black and white. "Mocha, latte and all of our favourite brown hues are staying put and trending in a big way, elevated with luxurious Italian lycra with a barely there sheen to shimmer in the sun."