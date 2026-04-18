New York City has finally thawed—and the reason we know for 100% certain isn't our weather app but Jennifer Lawrence. The actor has been spotted in back-to-back outfits that are primed for spring (no jacket necessary!).

Usually involving a baseball cap, a string of beads and something from The Row (or several things), J. Law's latest outfit combined all three signatures for a look that was organised chaos—in a good way.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It hinged on a clash between two shades: red and pink. Lawrence wore an oversized strawberry-hued button-down with candy floss-coloured trousers by Siedrés, the boldness of the former contrasting nicely with the softness of the latter, which also came threaded with sequins.

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A more timid dresser might stop there, but not Lawrence, who sprinkled choice accessories on top—a navy baseball cap (this one was sewn with the logo of Citymeals on Wheels), a mother-of-pearl shell necklace by Tory Burch, and buttery loafers from The Row.

This outfit's genius lies in the fact that it's not overly polished or perfectly matched together. Instead it's got personality (Lawrence might have a stylist but she always manages to make it look authentic, whether that's with a well-loved band tee, a cap that's meaningful in some way or a "fun" shoe like a turquoise slip-on). Channel a similar energy in your out-of-office looks—experimenting with styling until you've found your groove—and don't forget the two-word mantra of the moment: organised chaos.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Off-Duty Outfit

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