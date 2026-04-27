It sounds deceptively simple and that, frankly, is the point. As the simple shift from a black to white shoe has the ability of making any outfit feel more ready for spring. It lifts a dark wash jean, sharpens a floaty midi and makes even the most thrown-together outfit look far more considered.

It's an easy styling hack the most polished of dressers have used for decades, and it requires minimal effort to make an entire look feel fresh. Plus, it works for almost any occasion, so long as you choose the right style of shoe.

The three we're focusing on include: the ballet flat, the Derby shoe and the office-friendly heel. The ballet flat being a fuss-free all-rounder. The office heel an easy way to update your workwear wardrobe with minimal faff. And the Derby shoe a rather unusual entry that was spied on the Spring/Summer 26 runways of Celine, Jil Sander and Proenza Schouler. Plus, predictably, we've sourced shopping options for each.

Wear any of them with jeans. With a skirt. With tailoring. With whatever is currently crumpled at the bottom of your wardrobe waiting for an opportunity to leave the house. Just be sure to keep them clean.

Shop the best white shoes:

The Everyday Work Heel

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Office-friendly shoes aren't always the easiest to come by—they need to look polished and be comfortable enough to wear all day. So we're after low heel heights, brands known to keep comfort in mind, and designs that work across a wide range of outfits. The white shade simply makes styling them even simpler.

M&S Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes £36 at M&S A classic pump is a real wardrobe staple and this kitten heel pair will easily slot with any outfit. JUDE Haze Leather Pumps £485 at Mytheresa Independent label Jude is fast becoming to go-to label for women whatever the occasion. Toteme Leather Pumps in White £610 at MyTheresa These Toteme pumps provide extra coverage for a more streamlined look.

The White Ballet Flat

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Black and two-tone ballet flats have long been considered a timeless staple, but white takes the style effortlessly into spring. Grey, pink, blue and red all pair perfectly, as do more vibrant prints and patterns, with the shoe acting as the most understated anchor to any outfit.

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Leather Ballet Flats £375 at Net-a-Porter Le Monde Beryl is the footwear brand the coolest of women are shopping right now. ARKET Knitted Ballerina £87 at Arket Knitted ballet flats are even better suited to the warm weather. THE ROW Square Grained-Leather Ballet Flats £860 at Harvey Nichols Minimalist luxury fashion fans are sure to be familiar with The Row and their ballet flats are a true staple.

The Lace-Up Derby

Originally designed as a more comfortable alternative to winter boots, Derby shoes are known for their soft, supple leather and easy wearability, and they work just as well for formal occasions, the office included. Just be sure to break them in with socks before going bare-footed, unless you want to be left with blisters.