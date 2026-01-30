Kylie Jenner’s Family Has Spoken Out About Timothée Chalamet in a Rare Statement

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to make headlines, with the beauty founder, 28, and the A Complete Unknown star, 30, dating since April 2023.

The A-list couple has been particularly front and centre this award season, with Chalamet winning a Golden Globe earlier this month, and nominated for a SAG, BAFTA and an Academy Award for his leading role in Marty Supreme.

However, despite their increasing public appearances and the buzz around them, Jenner and Chalamet continue to be notoriously private, choosing not to speak about each other in public.

And while this does extend to their inner circles, several family members have spoken out in support of the couple and their three-year romance in recent months.

Kris Jenner publicly showed her support for the courtship last month. And Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender, has also spoken out in praise of Jenner in the past, stating: "I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me."

However, it was two of Jenner's sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who spoke out this week, referencing Timothée Chalamet for the first time during a recent episode of Khloé's podcast, 'Khloé In Wonder Land'.

"It was so nice," Khloé recalled of a recent family dinner in Malibu, attended by the A-list couple. "Just like 12 people - it was really small. We had so much fun."

And noting that Kris Jenner "was there for like 10 minutes and left" because she was tired, the sisters recalled that Kylie and her boyfriend had "stayed ’til 1:30 in the morning."

"Kylie had the best time," Khloé reminisced. "She stayed after me."

"[Kylie] was the first one there," Kim added. "She was like the first one there and the last to leave. That was insane."

"I was so proud of her," responded Khloé. "And Timmy, they had the best time."

This comes just weeks after Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her daughter's long-term romance, praising Chalamet as being "very good to her".

"I just want my daughter to be happy, and she is, and I like that," the 76-year-old explained when asked about their relationship. And going on to share her thoughts on the Dune star, she described him as "a great kid" and "a phenomenal actor".

"And he’s very good to Kylie," Jenner added. "Even more important."

"Timothée is naturally very charming - it’s no surprise Caitlyn is raving about him," sources have previously reported via Life & Style, emphasising Caitlyn Jenner's support of the relationship. "She hasn’t stopped talking about it since. She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.