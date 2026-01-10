The 2026 BAFTA Award Longlist Has Officially Been Announced
2026 Award season is officially in full swing, with last week's Critics Choice Awards and this weekend's Golden Globes kicking off the celebrations.
It was the BAFTA Awards that got the world talking the most this weekend however, with the official 2026 longlist announced to the public.
The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards longlist
Best Film
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
I Swear
Marty Supreme
Nuremberg
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Andrea Riseborough, Dragonfly
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Russell Crowe, Nuremberg
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Harry Melling, Pillion
Cillian Murphy, Steve
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Supporting Actress
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Brenda Blethyn, Dragonfly
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Watson, Hamnet
Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Peter Mullan, I Swear
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Andrew Scott, Blue Moon
Alexander Skarsgard, Pillion
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Director
Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia
Lynne Ramsay, Die My Love
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Kathryn Bigelow, A House of Dynamite
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Hikari, Rental Family
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Kaouther Ben Hania, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
A House of Dynamite
I Swear
Is This Thing On?
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Weapons
Adapted Screenplay
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Nuremberg
One Battle After Another
Pillion
Train Dreams
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Outstanding British Film
28 Years Later
Ballad of a Small Player
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Choral
Die My Love
Goodbye June
H Is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
The Roses
Steve
Warfare
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
The Ceremony
The Man in My Basement
Mother Vera
My Father’s Shadow
Pillion
Ocean With David Attenborough
The Shadow Scholars
Urchin
A Want In Her
Wasteman
Children’s & Family Film
Arco
Boong
Elio
Grow
How to Train Your Dragon
Lilo & Stitch
Little Amelie
Zootropolis 2
Film Not in English Language
It Was Just an Accident
La Grazia
Left-Handed Girl
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
Rental Family
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Documentary
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Cover-Up
The Librarians
Mr Nobody Against Putin
Ocean With David Attenborough
One to One: John & Yoko
The Perfect Neighbor
Riefenstahl
Animated Film
Arco
The Bad Guys 2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Little Amelie
Zootropolis 2
Casting
Frankenstein
Hamnet
A House of Dynamite
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Pillion
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Sirat
Cinematography
Ballad of a Small Player
Bugonia
Die My Love
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Costume Design
Bugonia
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Nouvelle Vague
Nuremberg
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Editing
28 Years Later
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Weapons
Make Up & Hair
Bugonia
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Nuremberg
One Battle After Another
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
Wicked: For Good
Original Score
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Nuremberg
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Sound
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
The Lost Bus
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Wicked: For Good
British Short Film
22+1
Blondi
Magid / Zafar
Neil Armstrong and the Langholmites
Nostalgie
The Pearl Comb
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
Wonderwall
The official 2026 BAFTA nominations are expected to be announced on Tuesday 27 January, before the televised ceremony, on Sunday 22 February.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.