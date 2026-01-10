The 2026 BAFTA Award Longlist Has Officially Been Announced

2026 Award season is officially in full swing, with last week's Critics Choice Awards and this weekend's Golden Globes kicking off the celebrations.

It was the BAFTA Awards that got the world talking the most this weekend however, with the official 2026 longlist announced to the public.

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards longlist

Best Film

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

I Swear

Marty Supreme

Nuremberg

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Andrea Riseborough, Dragonfly

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Russell Crowe, Nuremberg

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Harry Melling, Pillion

Cillian Murphy, Steve

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme

Brenda Blethyn, Dragonfly

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Watson, Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Peter Mullan, I Swear

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Andrew Scott, Blue Moon

Alexander Skarsgard, Pillion

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia

Lynne Ramsay, Die My Love

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Kathryn Bigelow, A House of Dynamite

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Hikari, Rental Family

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Kaouther Ben Hania, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

A House of Dynamite

I Swear

Is This Thing On?

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Weapons

Adapted Screenplay

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Nuremberg

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Train Dreams

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

Ballad of a Small Player

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Choral

Die My Love

Goodbye June

H Is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

The Roses

Steve

Warfare

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ceremony

The Man in My Basement

Mother Vera

My Father’s Shadow

Pillion

Ocean With David Attenborough

The Shadow Scholars

Urchin

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Children’s & Family Film

Arco

Boong

Elio

Grow

How to Train Your Dragon

Lilo & Stitch

Little Amelie

Zootropolis 2

Film Not in English Language

It Was Just an Accident

La Grazia

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

Rental Family

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Becoming Led Zeppelin

Cover-Up

The Librarians

Mr Nobody Against Putin

Ocean With David Attenborough

One to One: John & Yoko

The Perfect Neighbor

Riefenstahl

Animated Film

Arco

The Bad Guys 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Little Amelie

Zootropolis 2

Casting

Frankenstein

Hamnet

A House of Dynamite

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Sirat

Cinematography

Ballad of a Small Player

Bugonia

Die My Love

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume Design

Bugonia

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Nouvelle Vague

Nuremberg

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Editing

28 Years Later

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Weapons

Make Up & Hair

Bugonia

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Nuremberg

One Battle After Another

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

Wicked: For Good

Original Score

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Nuremberg

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sound

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

The Lost Bus

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Wicked: For Good

British Short Film

22+1

Blondi

Magid / Zafar

Neil Armstrong and the Langholmites

Nostalgie

The Pearl Comb

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

Wonderwall

The official 2026 BAFTA nominations are expected to be announced on Tuesday 27 January, before the televised ceremony, on Sunday 22 February.

We will continue to update this story.