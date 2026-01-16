Kylie Jenner’s Family Just Gave Unexpected Details About How Timothée Chalamet Treats Her
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to make headlines, with the beauty founder, 28, and the A Complete Unknown star, 30, dating since April 2023.
The A-list couple is notoriously private about their three year romance, choosing not to speak about each other in public. However, as their relationship appears to get more serious, with reports that they are "basically married", people around them have started to voice their thoughts.
This mainly includes Jenner and Chalamet's families, with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian showing their support for the courtship over the last month. And Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender, has also spoken out in praise of Jenner in the past, stating: "I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me."
It was Caitlyn Jenner who voiced her thoughts recently when asked about her daughter's relationship, praising Chalamet as being "very good to her".
"I just want my daughter to be happy, and she is, and I like that," the 76-year-old explained when asked about their relationship this week.
And going on to share her thoughts on the Marty Supreme star, she described him as "a great kid" and "a phenomenal actor".
"And he’s very good to Kylie," Jenner added. "Even more important."
Sources have emphasised Caitlyn Jenner's support of the relationship in the past, explaining via Life & Style that she believes her daughter has "finally met her match".
"Timothée is naturally very charming - it’s no surprise Caitlyn is raving about him," the source reported last year. "She’s over the moon to be getting his time and attention, she’s taking it as a sign that Kylie is valuing her and making her a priority."
The source continued: "Caitlyn had them over to her place in Malibu a few weeks ago, and she hasn’t stopped talking about it since. She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter.
"In Caitlyn’s eyes, Kylie can do no wrong," the insider added. "If she gives someone the stamp of approval and deems them worthy of dating, then they must be great. That is how Caitlyn has always approached things."
Well, this is lovely.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.