Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams just went red carpet official at the 2026 BAFTA Awards.

The 'Normal People' star and 'Close to you' singer attended the ceremony together, where Mescal was nominated, and posed for photographs on the red carpet.

The A-list couple has been together since 2023.

The 79th British Academy Film Awards are officially in full swing, with Hollywood stars and even the Prince and Princess of Wales taking to the BAFTAs red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Among them were A-listers Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal, with the celebrity couple going viral as they made their official red carpet debut.

Abrams, 26, and Mescal, 29, have been dating since 2024. However, despite the buzz around them, the Normal People star and Close to you singer are notoriously private, rarely appearing together in public.

The BAFTAs therefore marked a major relationship milestone, with the A-list couple attending the ceremony together and posing for photographs on the red carpet for the first time.

Mescal was nominated in the supporting actor category at the 2026 BAFTAs, for his portrayal of William Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao's Hamnet.

And Abrams was there to support her partner of two years, with the Tough Love singer making a rare comment about Mescal and his film work earlier this year.

"I’ve found it nearly impossible to find the words to describe the weight of this film and the way it has remained in my bones since I saw it for the first time," Abrams wrote in a social media statement about Mescal's work in Hamnet.

"But we are sat in the kitchen right now and I am looking back on these pictures and got immediately teary, so I’m just going to say that Chloe is singular. Jessie is singular. Paul is singular. Also I love him - surprise."

Mescal has also spoken publicly about their relationship in recent months, describing their romance as "deeply precious" when asked about their decision to go Instagram official last year.

"The speculation has been kind of mad," Mescal has previously explained in an interview with GQ. "I'm not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life. How I am in my private life is so precious to me because I get very little of it, and it might be public interest, but it's not public-obligated information."

The BAFTAs is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

