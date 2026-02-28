What Host Jack Whitehall Has Said About Taylor Swift’s Rumoured BRIT Awards Appearance

Jack Whitehall has confirmed that Taylor Swift will not be attending Saturday's BRIT Awards after speculation around a potential surprise performance.

"She will not be there," Whitehall told Fleur East on Hits Radio. "That sounded so unconvincing! But it’s true. She won’t be there."

The BRIT Awards are taking place in Manchester this year, and are available to watch live on ITV's YouTube channel.

This weekend sees the 2026 BRIT Awards, with the 46th annual ceremony, hosted this year by comedian Jack Whitehall, taking place on Saturday in Manchester's Co-op Live arena.

And with A-listers from Lily Allen and Self Esteem to JADE and Olivia Dean receiving major nominations this year, the award show promises to be star-studded.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, among the big names of the evening, there is one that has undoubtedly been the most talked-about, with the internet becoming convinced that Taylor Swift could be making a surprise appearance.

The Opalite singer is nominated in two categories at this year's awards, receiving nods in the 'International Artist of the Year' and the 'International Song of the Year' categories.

And after reports that the Life of a Showgirl singer's entourage was visiting Manchester earlier this week, it was rumoured that she might be making a special performance at Saturday's ceremony.

This theory went particularly viral after it was pointed out that Swift never included Manchester in her Eras tour line-up, with some fans believing that a surprise appearance at the BRITs may have always been on the cards.

And given her long history with the awards - receiving a Global Icon Award at the ceremony back in 2021, a surprise appearance wouldn't be so far-fetched.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift has not commented on the speculation, however host Jack Whitehall officially weighed in earlier this week, opening up about the situation in multiple interviews. And unfortunately for Swifties, she will not be in attendance.

"Look I’m not going to confirm if Taylor Swift is going to be there," he stated on Capital Breakfast. "That’s good journalism. I’m not falling into that trap."

"But yeah chasing your own adventure and every scenario you can, but the reason why people love the BRITs is because it is chaos and you cannot plan for everything and stuff does happen."

Stay tuned at Marie Claire UK as we continue to round up the best looks and the night’s big winners.

The BRIT Awards will be broadcast live to UK viewers on ITV and ITVX. And for the first time ever, it will also be available to watch on ITV's YouTube channel.