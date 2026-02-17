Why Did Millie Bobby Brown Skip Maya Hawke’s Wedding?

Maya Hawke's sweet Valentine's Day wedding took Stranger Things fans by surprise, not least because it was a refreshingly low-key ceremony by celebrity standards - but because it also included a mini-reunion for a number of the show's biggest stars. Maya, who joined the Stranger Things cast for its third season in 2019, married her partner of three years, Christian Lee Hutson, at St. George's Episcopal in Manhattan, New York. The guest list included several of her co-stars, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

However, a handful of actors from the Netflix show were notably missing from the paparazzi photos. Although it's unclear whether or not they were invited to the wedding, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour and Noah Schnapp were, seemingly, not present. Multiple outlets have claimed that both David Harbour and Noah Schnapp were in New York City at the time of the nuptials, but had other plans; TMZ published photos of David on a Valentine's Day walk, while celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared photos of Noah having lunch with actor Tony Goldwyn.

But it was Millie's absence that was ultimately most widely discussed online, with Stranger Things fans wondering why she wasn't present at Maya's wedding. The explanation? Millie shared photos of herself preparing for a Galentine's Day get together, with the background - including bright sunshine and palm trees - indicating that she was on the other side of the country at her home in California.

When Millie married Jake Bongiovi in 2024, the only known Stranger Things cast mates in attendance were Noah Schnapp and Matthew Modine (who played Dr. Brenner/Papa).

Last year, a video clip of Millie discussing her wedding guest list resurfaced as her professional relationship with David Harbour was thrust into the spotlight. In the wake of his ex-wife, Lily Allen's, latest album, sources alleged that Millie had lodged 'harassment' complaints against David in 2024. However, she later addressed the speculation and the pair walked the red carpet together in Los Angeles for the premiere of the Stranger Things finale.