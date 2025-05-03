Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reportedly have a major relationship rule

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been front and centre in 2025. And from their “intense” start to the year, with multiple award season appearances, to their decoded conversations and sweet PDA moments, the A-list couple has been making non-stop headlines.

However, in spite of the buzz around them, the Hollywood couple is notoriously private. And despite dating since April 2023, they are still yet to speak publicly about each other.

This, according to insiders, is intentional, with the couple reportedly having some major rules in place to protect their relationship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We don't see Kylie posting her relationship with Timothée, and that's because she wants to keep him around," a source recently reported to the Daily Mail, suggesting that the couple has a rule around social media boundaries. "She loves him and they see a future together. So, if keeping him off her socials works, then she will continue to do so."

This is reportedly the same for the actor, with the source stating that he is "so happy right now. He has the career he dreamed of and is madly in love. He is not looking to mess that up himself either."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest boundaries that the A-list couple has made relates to reality TV, with Chalamet not appearing with Jenner on her family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Timothée made his intentions clear early that he didn't ever want to be a prop," the source explained. "That is why he doesn't want to be on the Kardashians' show and is only seen with Kylie at events.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"He wants to be one of the Hollywood greats and wants to avoid falling into the trap of being known simply for who he is dating. They both know that if he started appearing on the family show then they wouldn't work."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Kylie is determined to keep her love life private, which includes not having her boyfriend on TV," another source previously told the publication.

"Kylie and Timothée are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of The Kardashians TV show. Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame."

We will continue to update this story.