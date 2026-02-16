Brooklyn Beckham Shares Statement About ‘Protecting’ Wife Nicola After Gordon Ramsay’s Recent Comments

The Peltz Beckhams' relationship with the rest of the Beckham family has dominated the headlines, with Brooklyn speaking out in a shock statement last month.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Victoria and David's eldest son posted to Instagram after months of speculation around a family fallout.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he continued. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

The 26-year-old's explosive social media statement went on to accuse his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship" with Nicola Peltz, alleging that his "wife has been consistently disrespected by [his] family."

And citing their 2022 wedding in particular, Brooklyn accused Victoria Beckham of cancelling making Peltz's wedding dress "in the eleventh hour" and "hijacking" their first dance.

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," Brooklyn's bombshell statement continued. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

The Beckham family has not commented directly on the statement. However Harper Beckham, 14, and Cruz Beckham, 20, have subtly reached out with social media olive branches over the last week.

And close friend of the family Gordon Ramsay spoke out about the subject recently, confirming that he had been in touch with Brooklyn about the situation.

"I love him, his heart is incredible, but it’s hard, isn’t it?," Ramsay explained in an interview with The Sun. "I think when you’re infatuated, you know, love is blind.

"They say it for that reason, and so, you know, he’s desperate to stand on his own two feet," Ramsay continued. "He’s desperate to forge his own way. And I respect that from Brooklyn, and that’s such a good thing to do.

"But remember where you came from, and honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that."

Brooklyn's response was almost immediate, with the 20-year-old unfollowing Ramsay on Instagram, before posting a Valentine's tribute to his wife.

"Happy Valentine’s Day baby x," he captioned a black and white photograph of the two of them. "I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you my valentines every year x I love you more than you know and I will forever protect and love you x".

We will continue to update this story.