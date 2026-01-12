Award season is officially in full swing, with the 2026 Golden Globes acting as the second star-studded ceremony of the year. The Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles last weekend, but the Golden Globes - hosted by Nikki Glaser at the Beverly Hilton hotel - is often regarded as an indicative precursor to the big wins at the Academy Awards, which take place in March.

So, who's going home with a coveted statuette - and who's leaving with just an eye-wateringly expensive goodie bag? In the acting categories, Owen Cooper has already picked up the Best Supporting Actor accolade for Adolescence, and Teyana Taylor won the Best Supporting Actress award for One Battle After Another - proving that she's one to watch this award season. And Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters picked up the award for Best Original Song and Best Animated Film.

Want to know who else won at the 2026 Golden Globes? Take a look at the full list of winners below - updated as it unfolds in Beverly Hills.

Golden Globes 2026 Winners

Golden Globes 2026 winners - Film

Best Film, Drama: Winner -

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Film, Musical or Comedy: Winner -

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Non-English Language film: Winner - The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Film: Winner - KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Winner - Sinners

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Director - Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best Screenplay - Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Golden Globes 2026 winners - Acting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best Female Actor, Drama: Winner -

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best Male Actor, Drama: Winner -

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Female Actor, Musical or Comedy: Winner - Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Male Actor, Musical or Comedy: Winner - Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best Supporting Female Actor: Winner - Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Best Supporting Male Actor: Winner - Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Golden Globes 2026 winners - TV

Best Series, Drama: Winner - The Pitt

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Series, Comedy or Musical: Winner -

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Limited Series: Winner -

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Female Actor, Drama: Winner - Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Best Male Actor, Drama - Winner - Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Best Female Actor, Comedy or Musical: Winner - Jean Smart - Hacks

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Best Male Actor, Comedy or Musical: Winner - Seth Rogen - The Studio

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Female Actor, Limited Series: Winner - Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best Male Actor, Limited Series: Winner - Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best Supporting Female Actor: Winner - Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best Supporting Male Actor: Winner - Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Best Stand-up Comedy Performance: Winner - Ricky Gervais - Mortality

Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart - Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Golden Globes 2026 winners - Sound and Podcasts

Best Podcast - Winner: Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Best Original Song - Winner: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden

Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One

Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble

Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams

Best Original Score - Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kanding Ray - Sirāt

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1