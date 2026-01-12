The Surprises, Speeches and Snubs: Live Updates of the Winners From the 2026 Golden Globes
Award season is officially in full swing
Award season is officially in full swing, with the 2026 Golden Globes acting as the second star-studded ceremony of the year. The Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles last weekend, but the Golden Globes - hosted by Nikki Glaser at the Beverly Hilton hotel - is often regarded as an indicative precursor to the big wins at the Academy Awards, which take place in March.
So, who's going home with a coveted statuette - and who's leaving with just an eye-wateringly expensive goodie bag? In the acting categories, Owen Cooper has already picked up the Best Supporting Actor accolade for Adolescence, and Teyana Taylor won the Best Supporting Actress award for One Battle After Another - proving that she's one to watch this award season. And Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters picked up the award for Best Original Song and Best Animated Film.
Want to know who else won at the 2026 Golden Globes? Take a look at the full list of winners below - updated as it unfolds in Beverly Hills.
Golden Globes 2026 Winners
Golden Globes 2026 winners - Film
Best Film, Drama: Winner -
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Film, Musical or Comedy: Winner -
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Non-English Language film: Winner - The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Animated Film: Winner - KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Winner - Sinners
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Director - Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best Screenplay - Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Golden Globes 2026 winners - Acting
Best Female Actor, Drama: Winner -
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best Male Actor, Drama: Winner -
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Female Actor, Musical or Comedy: Winner - Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Male Actor, Musical or Comedy: Winner - Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best Supporting Female Actor: Winner - Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Best Supporting Male Actor: Winner - Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Golden Globes 2026 winners - TV
Best Series, Drama: Winner - The Pitt
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
Best Series, Comedy or Musical: Winner -
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best Limited Series: Winner -
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Female Actor, Drama: Winner - Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Best Male Actor, Drama - Winner - Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Best Female Actor, Comedy or Musical: Winner - Jean Smart - Hacks
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Best Male Actor, Comedy or Musical: Winner - Seth Rogen - The Studio
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Female Actor, Limited Series: Winner - Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Best Male Actor, Limited Series: Winner - Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Best Supporting Female Actor: Winner - Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Best Supporting Male Actor: Winner - Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Best Stand-up Comedy Performance: Winner - Ricky Gervais - Mortality
Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart - Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts
Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Golden Globes 2026 winners - Sound and Podcasts
Best Podcast - Winner: Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Best Original Song - Winner: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One
Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble
Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams
Best Original Score - Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray - Sirāt
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.