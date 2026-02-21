Timothée Chalamet Has Revealed His Sweet Birthday Surprise From Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet revealed that his girlfriend Kylie Jenner surprised him with an IMAX screening of his 2014 film, Interstellar, for his 30th birthday.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been together for three years.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to make headlines, with the beauty founder, 28, and the Marty Supreme star, 30, dating since April 2023.

And with Chalamet winning a Golden Globe this award season, and nominated for a SAG, BAFTA and an Oscar, the A-list couple has been particularly front and centre.

Despite the interest around them, Jenner and Chalamet continue to be notoriously private about their three year relationship, only speaking about each other in public on very few occasions.

One of these rare moments happened just this week, as Chalamet revealed that his girlfriend surprised him with a secret IMAX screening of his 2014 film, Interstellar, for his 30th birthday.

Chalamet made the revelation during his CNN Town Hall with Matthew McConaughey, with McConaughey starring in the film as Cooper, and Chalamet playing his son, Tom.

"I have legitimately maybe seen [Interstellar] 22 times or something. I saw it 12 times in theaters when it came out," Chalamet explained during the conversation.

"His girlfriend set him up a screening of it or something for his birthday," McConaughey added, which Chalamet then went on to confirm.

"This is true, man," he recalled. "This is true for my last birthday. And I was grumpy on the way there, because I didn’t know where she was taking me at. It’s my birthday. Why are we driving 30 minutes outside L.A.?

He continued: "I got to the theater. It was Interstellar in IMAX. I said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry I was so grumpy on the drive.’ But—I wasn’t going to bring that up, man.

"But, listen, man, I love that movie,” Chalamet continued. “And I just hope, I don’t know - seeing so many young faces here, I hope it resonates for you guys, too, because I just love that movie, man. And I’m the only person that gets sad every time Casey Affleck comes on-screen, you know, because that’s when I’m out [of] the movie. But I got a good friend named Ryan. He’s a Texas boy. He says Interstellar falls off at minute 37."

We will continue to update this story.