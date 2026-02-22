Why Kylie Jenner Chose Not to Walk the BAFTA Red Carpet With Timothée Chalamet

Sunday saw the 79th British Academy Film Awards, with A-listers from Kate Hudson to Paul Mescal descending on the BAFTAs red carpet to celebrate the past year in film.

And from the royal appearances to the night's big winners, the award ceremony made headlines from start to finish.

Among the most talked-about attendees of the night were Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, with the 30-year-old actor nominated for his leading role in sports drama Marty Supreme.

And with the notoriously private A-list couple attending the ceremony together, their award season appearance went viral online.

It was their red carpet non-appearance that made the most headlines however, with Chalamet arriving at the ceremony and posing for photographs solo.

Jenner seemingly chose not to walk the red carpet with her partner, arriving in secret through a different entrance and meeting Chalamet inside the Royal Festival Hall venue.

Fans were quick to question this decision, with many social media followers hoping for photographs of a joint red carpet appearance.

However, this is not uncommon for the celebrity couple, with Jenner often skipping red carpets with Chalamet for two important reasons.

Firstly, according to a report by The Mirror, Jenner doesn't want to steal the spotlight from Chalamet and his work, attending in a private capacity to support her boyfriend.

And secondly, the A-list couple is known to protect their privacy, with a source telling Grazia Daily that they choose not to walk red carpets together in order to keep their work separate from their private relationship.

"Kylie is determined to keep her love life private," a source has previously explained to The Daily Mail about the couple's move to protect their relationship.

"Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame."

"I have to live my life," Jenner has added when asked about the media attention around her in an episode of The Kardashians. "I can’t live for whatever everyone else wants me to do. I just have to try to do what’s best for me every day.

"I know that fame has absolutely shaped me from experiencing these things since I was 9," she continued. "But I guess I also wouldn’t know who I would be today without growing up like this. I’m just navigating through life."

The BAFTAs is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.