Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone’s Surprising Texts After the SAG Awards Snub Are Going Viral

2026 Award season is officially underway. And from the official BAFTA nominations long list to predictions around this weekend's Golden Globe wins, it has been making non-stop headlines.

This is particularly true of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the 2026 SAG nominations announced this week, seeing One Battle After Another, Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet and Marty Supreme emerge as the front runners.

However, it was the SAG Award snubs that got the world talking the most, particularly regarding the best female actor in a leading role category.

This year's nominations included Emma Stone (Bugonia), Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You) and Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another).

But despite predictions, Jennifer Lawrence was not among them, snubbed of a SAG award nomination for her critically acclaimed role in Die My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay.

And with Lawrence being renowned for her humour, she responded to the snub with a joke dig at close friend and SAG nominee, Emma Stone.

"We’re in a group chat and she got nominated for a SAG today and I did not," Lawrence explained in an interview with Josh Horowitz at the 92NY this week. "I wrote ‘WHAT!’ and all her friends were like ‘Congratulations Emma’ and I just do a sad face."

She continued: "Every time [Stone] tries to talk today, I’m like 'Why are you not saying sorry.' She’s been beating me for decades but it’s an honor."

Lawrence and Stone - both Academy Award winning actresses, have often joked about their parallel acting careers, with the two A-listers winning Oscars in their twenties.

However, with Stone winning two for La La Land (2017) and Poor Things (2024), compared to Lawrence's one Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook (2013), the 35-year-old has often joked that her close friend, 37, is way ahead of her.

"If I weren't her biggest fan, I would've Tonya Harding'd her in the kneecaps," Lawrence has famously joked in the past to Vanity Fair.

The 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to take place on Sunday 1 March 2026 in Los Angeles.

We will continue to update this story.