Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s Surprise Reunion Following the Stranger Things Bullying Allegations

Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunited this week for her 22nd birthday in an intimate gathering.

This comes after reports that the actress accused her co-star of alleged harassment and bullying during filming for season five.

Millie Bobby Brown has never directly addressed the claims.

Millie Bobby Brown was front and centre this week, with the Stranger Things star celebrating her 22nd birthday.

The intimate gathering took place at Maison Close in New York's Soho district, with Brown's husband Jake Bongiovi, her mother and her grandparents in attendance.

There were also some close celebrity friends present, including actor Jamie Campbell Bower, filmmaker Shawn Levy and reality stars Whitney and Connor Leavitt.

Not to mention, her Stranger Things co-star, David Harbour, 50, with their surprise reunion going viral, coming after reports of harassment and bullying allegations on the Stranger Things set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown and Harbour have co-starred in Stranger Things since 2016, playing protagonist Eleven [Jane Hopper] and her father, Jim Hopper, in all five of the show's seasons.

However, their working relationship was catapulted into the spotlight last year, after reports of bullying allegations surfaced online.

The alleged accusations were reportedly made against Harbour by Brown, with the actress allegedly filing a formal complaint before filming for season five began in 2024.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season," read a report by The Mail On Sunday in November 2025. "There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Neither Brown nor Harbour has commented publicly on the reports of the on-set allegations.

In fact, Brown spoke out about their "great" working relationship in December last year in a rare interview with Deadline.

"David and I have a great relationship," explained Brown in the run-up to Stranger Things' season five finale. "We work really closely together in the scenes and in preparing for the scenes.

"It makes me want to bring my A-game every single time I see that I’m on the call sheet with him because I know he’s bringing it right back."

"Of course I felt safe," she continued. "We’ve worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set.

"We also play father and daughter," she added. "So naturally, you have a closer bond than the rest, because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in season two."

We will continue to update this story.