Victoria and David Beckham are reportedly hoping to make amends with their eldest son, Brooklyn, this Christmas. Speculation of a Beckham 'family feud' first started in May this year, when Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola, didn't attend David's 50th birthday party in London. In the months that followed, Romeo and Cruz allegedly unfollowed their brother on social media, and Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows without any of the Beckhams present.

In a report by The Sun, an insider claimed that Victoria is sending subtle signals to Brooklyn to let him know that the "door is open" to him this Christmas. In a recent Instagram post, Victoria shared a video of the festive stockings hanging at her parents home, with one for each of her children - including Brooklyn. The Beckhams reportedly want to make sure that their eldest knows he's still being included in the tradition so that he's aware of "how missed" he is, as "his absence has really taken a toll on the special days."

The source claimed: "Usually they wouldn’t post all of the Christmas stockings laid out, but for them, it’s their way of showing how missed Brooklyn is, how he does have a family that loves him, so whatever the narrative is going on with him and Nicola’s family, that is not the Beckhams’ story."

The insider continued: "They miss him dearly and would love to be part of his life, and are no longer afraid to say it or show it. The message they’re sending is that the door is always open and he’s always welcome. They’d love nothing more than to see Brooklyn over Christmas, put the past behind them and start 2026 afresh."

Brooklyn addressed the fallout rumours for the first time in September, when he told a reporter at the Ryder Cup: "There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing. We just keep our heads down and work, and we're happy. Everyone is always going to say rubbish."

The following month, in an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Victoria discussed how she adapts to changing family dynamics. She said: "It's just about communicating. We've always been that way with the kids. And I'm excited for them, they're all very different. They all like to do different things."