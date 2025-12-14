Kylie Jenner has opened up about being "protective" of her personal life in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

"I can’t live for whatever everyone else wants me to do," she explained. "I just have to try to do what’s best for me every day."

Kylie Jenner is known to be particularly private around her relationship with A-list actor Timothée Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner is one of the most talked-about women in the world. But while the 28-year-old reality star and Kylie Cosmetics founder has grown up in the public eye, she is increasingly becoming more private.

This is particularly true of her relationship with Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet, with the A-listers dating since April 2023.

And despite the media attention around them, the couple is known to be notoriously private, refraining from speaking about each other in public and not even responding to break up speculation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner opened up about the situation herself in a recent episode of The Kardashians. And her words about being "protective" of her personal life have since gone viral.

"I have to live my life," Jenner explained when asked about the media attention around her. "I can’t live for whatever everyone else wants me to do. I just have to try to do what’s best for me every day.

"I know that fame has absolutely shaped me from experiencing these things since I was 9," she continued. "But I guess I also wouldn’t know who I would be today without growing up like this. I’m just navigating through life."

Jenner's words come amid reports that she is keen to keep her relationship separate from her family's reality show, with Chalamet not yet making an appearance on The Kardashians.

"Kylie is determined to keep her love life private, which includes not having her boyfriend on TV," a source explained to The Daily Mail earlier this year, noting the change from Jenner's previous relationships.

"Kylie and Timothée are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of The Kardashians TV show," the source continued. "Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have not commented on the reports.