Insiders Describe Prince William and Princess Kate’s Early Courtship As ‘A Meeting of Minds’ Over ‘Love at First Sight’

A new biography about Prince William and Princess Kate has offered an insight into their early dating days.

William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story by Russell Myers was released this week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales never fail to make headlines. And from their recent visit to Wales, to their viral appearance at the BAFTA Awards, the royal couple has been front and centre in 2026.

It is the future King and Queen's relationship that has been getting the world talking the most, with Russell Myers releasing his highly-anticipated biography about the royal couple this week.

William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story promises to reveal "seismic revelations" about William and Kate's relationship, from their early dating years to their professional partnership.

And with the royal couple's 15th wedding anniversary falling this April, the reports and excerpts have been going particularly viral.

This week, Myers spoke publicly about the start of Prince William and Princess Kate's relationship, describing it more as "a meeting of minds" than "love at first sight".

"It wasn't necessarily love at first sight," the royal expert explained on HELLO!'s 'A Right Royal podcast'. "It was a meeting of minds and William was very attracted to the fact that she wasn't overawed by him.

"I was surprised by how their relationship grew," Myers added. "And how it was formulated in those early days of having a deep respect and willingness to let the relationship go its own path."

William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story by Russell Myers is out now.