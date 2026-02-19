The Beckham family feud has dominated headlines since May last year when Victoria and David's eldest son, Brooklyn, didn't attend his father's 50th birthday. In the months that followed, the family declined to comment on the speculation of a fallout; instead, sources claimed that Victoria and David were 'heartbroken' by the distance, and Brooklyn went on to renew his wedding vows with Nicola without any of his family members in attendance.

Despite hope of a family reunion at Christmas, Brooklyn finally addressed the Beckham family dynamics in January with a lengthy statement. Following reports that he had engaged lawyers, Brooklyn wrote on Instagram that he does not want to reconcile with his parents, claiming that the family relationships were 'inauthentic' and that Victoria and David had been 'trying to endlessly ruin [his] relationship'.

While Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo has not publicly commented on the family fallout, this week he also made his feelings quite clear via the medium of social media. In an Instagram post discussing the Beckham family feud, content creator Ash Cantley claimed that 'Victoria and David are trying to rescue their son' and alleged that Brooklyn's wife, Nicola, was 'the problem.' The clip gained more momentum as fans realised that Romeo had 'liked' the video. One fan wrote underneath the video: "Romeo liked this!"

Romeo isn't the first of Brooklyn's siblings to communicate their feelings through Instagram. In July last year, an insider claimed that Brooklyn was 'confused' when both Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, allegedly 'blocked' their older brother on Instagram. Then, in December, Cruz commented on a claims that Victoria and David had also blocked Brooklyn on social media, sharing a screenshot of an article with the caption: "NOT TRUE... My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I."

Just last weekend, Harper Beckham appeared to offer Brooklyn an olive branch of her own when she shared a tribute to her siblings on Valentine's Day. Uploading a picture of herself with Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, Harper wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world x."

(Image credit: Instagram/victoriabeckham)

