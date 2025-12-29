Kylie Jenner’s Family Is Showing Their Public Support for Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, with the beauty founder, 28, and the A Complete Unknown star, 30, dating since April 2023.

However, despite the buzz around their relationship, the A-list couple is notoriously private, choosing not to speak about each other in public, and even remaining silent amid their earlier break up speculation.

"I have to live my life," Jenner has recently explained of her determination to protect her personal life, during a new episode of The Kardashians. "I can’t live for whatever everyone else wants me to do. I just have to try to do what’s best for me every day."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Christmas however has seen a major change, with Chalamet appearing to spend a lot of the holidays with the Kardashians and Jenners. And with the actor now being "part of the family", Jenner's loved ones have made a point of referencing him on multiple occasions over the festivities.

First, Chalamet was included in one of the Kardashian family's favourite festive traditions, with his name iced alongside all the other family members onto their giant gingerbread house.

And this week, following the release of his sports drama, Marty Supreme, which arrived in cinemas on Boxing Day, Jenner's mother Kris publicly shared her support.

"Greatest movie ever!!!," the 70-year-old posted to Instagram, captioning a photograph of a red Marty Supreme hoodie - presumably a gift from Chalamet himself.

This comes after another surprise reference to their relationship from Khloe Kardashian, who was asked earlier this year which of her sisters she would most want to swap bodies with, during an episode of The Kardashians. And when the 41-year-old opted for her youngest sister, she explained: "Because, hello, it’s Kylie Jenner."

"We have cool friends, we have fun animals, we live in a fairytale," she continued, describing Jenner as "a little bit of Snow White, but a little bit of Pretty Woman."

And going on to reference Jenner's love life, she added: "We’re not dating basketball players - we’re going to the games courtside, baby" - a nod to the Marty Supreme actor, with the couple regularly spotted attending basketball games together.

Well, this is lovely.