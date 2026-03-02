Here’s Who Won Big at the 2026 SAG Awards
This weekend saw the 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards, with A-listers from Timothée Chalamet to Emma Stone travelling to LA's Shrine Auditorium to celebrate the past year in film and television. And from Kristen Bell's second time hosting to the star-studded SAG Awards red carpet, the ceremony made headlines from start to finish.
Sinners emerged as the big winner of the evening in film, taking home awards in the best ensemble cast and best actor categories. While in the television categories, Seth Rogen's The Studio dominated, picking up wins for best series ensemble, best actor and best actress, won posthumously by the late Catherine O'Hara.
From Jessie Buckley to Michelle Williams, here's who took home statuettes at the 2026 SAG Awards...
2026 SAG Award film winners
Best ensemble cast
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
WINNER: Sinners
Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Best actress
WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best supporting actor
Miles Caton, Sinners
Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Best supporting actress
Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Granda, Wicked: For Good
WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best stunt ensemble - film
F1
Frankenstein
WINNER: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
2026 SAG Award TV winners
Best drama series ensemble
The Diplomat
Landman
WINNER: The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
Best comedy series ensemble
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: The Studio
Best actor - drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best actress - drama
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
WINNER: Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best actor - comedy
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, Inside Man
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best actress - comedy
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Best actor - limited series
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Best actress - limited series
Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
Best stunt ensemble - TV
Andor
Landman
WINNER: The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.