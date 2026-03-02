Here’s Who Won Big at the 2026 SAG Awards

Jessie Buckley wins best actress at the 2026 SAG Awards
This weekend saw the 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards, with A-listers from Timothée Chalamet to Emma Stone travelling to LA's Shrine Auditorium to celebrate the past year in film and television. And from Kristen Bell's second time hosting to the star-studded SAG Awards red carpet, the ceremony made headlines from start to finish.

Kristen Bell hosts the 2026 SAG Awards

Sinners emerged as the big winner of the evening in film, taking home awards in the best ensemble cast and best actor categories. While in the television categories, Seth Rogen's The Studio dominated, picking up wins for best series ensemble, best actor and best actress, won posthumously by the late Catherine O'Hara.

From Jessie Buckley to Michelle Williams, here's who took home statuettes at the 2026 SAG Awards...

Emma Stone, Demi Moore, Michelle Williams, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst at the 2026 SAG Awards

2026 SAG Award film winners

Best ensemble cast

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
WINNER: Sinners

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best actress

WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best supporting actor

Miles Caton, Sinners
Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best supporting actress

Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Granda, Wicked: For Good
WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best stunt ensemble - film

F1
Frankenstein
WINNER: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Michael B. Jordan wins best actor at the 2026 SAG Awards

2026 SAG Award TV winners

Best drama series ensemble

The Diplomat
Landman
WINNER: The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus

Best comedy series ensemble

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: The Studio

Best actor - drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best actress - drama

Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
WINNER: Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best actor - comedy

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, Inside Man
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best actress - comedy

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Best actor - limited series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Best actress - limited series

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Best stunt ensemble - TV

Andor
Landman
WINNER: The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things

We will continue to update this story.

