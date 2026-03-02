Here’s Who Won Big at the 2026 SAG Awards

This weekend saw the 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards, with A-listers from Timothée Chalamet to Emma Stone travelling to LA's Shrine Auditorium to celebrate the past year in film and television. And from Kristen Bell's second time hosting to the star-studded SAG Awards red carpet, the ceremony made headlines from start to finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sinners emerged as the big winner of the evening in film, taking home awards in the best ensemble cast and best actor categories. While in the television categories, Seth Rogen's The Studio dominated, picking up wins for best series ensemble, best actor and best actress, won posthumously by the late Catherine O'Hara.

From Jessie Buckley to Michelle Williams, here's who took home statuettes at the 2026 SAG Awards...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 SAG Award film winners

Best ensemble cast

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

WINNER: Sinners

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best actress

WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best supporting actor

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best supporting actress

Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Granda, Wicked: For Good

WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best stunt ensemble - film

F1

Frankenstein

WINNER: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 SAG Award TV winners

Best drama series ensemble

The Diplomat

Landman

WINNER: The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Best comedy series ensemble

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: The Studio

Best actor - drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best actress - drama

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

WINNER: Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best actor - comedy

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, Inside Man

WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best actress - comedy

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Best actor - limited series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Best actress - limited series

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Best stunt ensemble - TV

Andor

Landman

WINNER: The Last of Us

Squid Game

Stranger Things

We will continue to update this story.