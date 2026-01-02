Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Relationship Is ‘Not the Easiest’, According to Sources

Sources have described Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance as "not the easiest relationship," with both the beauty founder, 28, and the Dune actor, 30, being "incredibly focused on their careers".

This comes after the A-list couple's turbulent 2025, with their long distance relationship, while Chalamet was filming on location, sparking relentless break up speculation.

Jenner and Chalamet are said to be going strong in 2026, with the couple "making their careers work and making their relationship work at the same time."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, with the beauty founder, 28, and the A Complete Unknown star, 30, dating since April 2023.

However, despite the interest around their two and a half year relationship, the A-list couple is known to be notoriously private, choosing not to speak about each other in public and determined to protect their personal life at all costs.

This has proven difficult in 2025 with the A-listers being front and centre. And with their conflicting work schedules seeing their relationship become long-distance, Jenner and Chalamet have been subjected to constant break up speculation - something that Jenner has reportedly struggled with.

"It's been special for Kylie to have Timothée in Los Angeles more in December," a source recently told PEOPLE, confirming that the couple has been spending the holidays together in order to make up for lost time.

"She traveled to Budapest several times in the fall when he was busy working [Chalamet has been on location in Hungary filming for Dune: Part Three]. They spent a lot of time apart, but the past few weeks have made up for it," the insider recalled of the couple's busy 2025.

"Still, it's not the easiest relationship," the source added. "They are both incredibly focused on their careers and ambitious. She's running a massive business and raising her kids. He's super focused on being the best at what he does."

"They are making their careers work and making their relationship work at the same time," the source later continued, confirming that the couple is "grateful for what they have".

Well, that's lovely.

We will continue to update this story.