Inside the Luxurious BRIT Awards Goody Bags, From Harry Styles' Perfume to Diptyque Candles

The 2026 BRIT Awards goody bags for VIPs will amount to £2000, featuring luxe brands from Elemis and Diptyque to Soho Home and Prada.

Each celebrity guest will receive an Antler Icon overnight bag, filled with beauty and lifestyle products, including £399 Sony wireless headphones, Harry Styles' eau de parfum and a Chelsea Peers dressing gown.

The BRIT Awards will be available to watch on ITV's YouTube channel.

This weekend sees the 2026 BRIT Awards, with the 46th annual ceremony taking place in Manchester's Co-op Live arena.

The awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, saw major names from Self Esteem and JADE to Harry Styles and Wolf Alice take to the red carpet to celebrate the past year in music.

And while the big winners of the night, from Olivia Dean to Bruno Mars, made headlines, it was the luxurious BRIT Awards goody bags from Sony Music that got the world talking the most.

VIP celebrity guests at the BRIT Awards will each receive an Antler Icon overnight bag, filled with luxurious beauty and lifestyle products. And ranging from £399 Sony wireless headphones and Harry Styles' eau de parfum to Elemis skincare and a Chelsea Peers dressing gown, the lavish gift bags are said to amount to a whopping £2,000.

Inside the luxurious BRIT Awards goody bags

Sony wireless headphones

Harry Styles’ Pleasing Rivulets Eau de Parfum

Jimmy Fairly designer sunglasses

Elemis Pro‑Collagen Future Restore Serum

Elemis Pro‑Collagen Marine Cream

Elemis Pro‑Collagen Cleansing Balm

BeautyPro LED wand

SURI electric toothbrush

Diptyque candle Tilleul

Water bottle

Chelsea Peers dressing gown

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask

Liquid IV

Soho Home Bergamot & Mandarin Candle

Medik8 Liquid Peptides Advanced MP

Babyliss Stubble Shave Super‑X Metal Series X‑Blade

Loop earplugs

Orelia LUXE Open Link Chain Necklace

Prada lipstick in Monochrome B102

To My Ships Delphi Gift Set

Burga notebook

Lakrids by Bülow Salted Caramel

Stay tuned to Marie Claire UK as we continue to round up the night’s big winners.

The BRIT Awards will be broadcast live to UK viewers on ITV and ITVX. And for the first time ever, it will also be available to watch on ITV's YouTube channel.

We will continue to update this story.

