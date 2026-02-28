Inside the Luxurious BRIT Awards Goody Bags, From Harry Styles' Perfume to Diptyque Candles
- The 2026 BRIT Awards goody bags for VIPs will amount to £2000, featuring luxe brands from Elemis and Diptyque to Soho Home and Prada.
- Each celebrity guest will receive an Antler Icon overnight bag, filled with beauty and lifestyle products, including £399 Sony wireless headphones, Harry Styles' eau de parfum and a Chelsea Peers dressing gown.
- The BRIT Awards will be available to watch on ITV's YouTube channel.
This weekend sees the 2026 BRIT Awards, with the 46th annual ceremony taking place in Manchester's Co-op Live arena.
The awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, saw major names from Self Esteem and JADE to Harry Styles and Wolf Alice take to the red carpet to celebrate the past year in music.
And while the big winners of the night, from Olivia Dean to Bruno Mars, made headlines, it was the luxurious BRIT Awards goody bags from Sony Music that got the world talking the most.
VIP celebrity guests at the BRIT Awards will each receive an Antler Icon overnight bag, filled with luxurious beauty and lifestyle products. And ranging from £399 Sony wireless headphones and Harry Styles' eau de parfum to Elemis skincare and a Chelsea Peers dressing gown, the lavish gift bags are said to amount to a whopping £2,000.
Inside the luxurious BRIT Awards goody bags
- Sony wireless headphones
- Harry Styles’ Pleasing Rivulets Eau de Parfum
- Jimmy Fairly designer sunglasses
- Elemis Pro‑Collagen Future Restore Serum
- Elemis Pro‑Collagen Marine Cream
- Elemis Pro‑Collagen Cleansing Balm
- BeautyPro LED wand
- SURI electric toothbrush
- Diptyque candle Tilleul
- Water bottle
- Chelsea Peers dressing gown
- 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask
- Liquid IV
- Soho Home Bergamot & Mandarin Candle
- Medik8 Liquid Peptides Advanced MP
- Babyliss Stubble Shave Super‑X Metal Series X‑Blade
- Loop earplugs
- Orelia LUXE Open Link Chain Necklace
- Prada lipstick in Monochrome B102
- To My Ships Delphi Gift Set
- Burga notebook
- Lakrids by Bülow Salted Caramel
Stay tuned to Marie Claire UK as we continue to round up the night’s big winners.
The BRIT Awards will be broadcast live to UK viewers on ITV and ITVX. And for the first time ever, it will also be available to watch on ITV's YouTube channel.
We will continue to update this story.
