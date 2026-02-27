David and Victoria Beckham Are ‘Reluctant To Reach Out’ on Brooklyn’s Upcoming Birthday

The Beckham family's relationship with the Peltz Beckhams has dominated the headlines in 2026, with Brooklyn, 26, speaking out in a shock statement in January.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Victoria and David's eldest son wrote in an explosive Instagram statement.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he later continued. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn's viral social media statement came after years of speculated tensions, accusing his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship" with Nicola Peltz, and alleging that she had "been consistently disrespected by [his] family."

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," Brooklyn's statement went on. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

Several members of the Beckham family have reached out in recent months, with Harper Beckham, 14, and Cruz Beckham, 20, appearing to extend subtle social media olive branches to their older brother.

However, according to sources, the Beckham family is reluctant to "reach out" on Brooklyn's 27th birthday, falling next month on March 4th.

The celebration will come just six weeks after Brooklyn's social media statement. And given his insistence on not wanting to reconcile, sources believe that the family will "leave any thoughts of a reunion up to him for now."

"David and Victoria are disappointed that they won’t even be in contact with Brooklyn for his birthday this year," a source recently told Metro.

"It feels so different to how they usually celebrate together as a family. They love doing big family dinners with all of the kids and showering them with love, not to mention the childhood photos and tributes they share on Instagram.

"There’s even a reluctance to reach out this year, which is devastating," the source continued. "Brooklyn made his feelings clear in his statement and it feels like it’s best to leave any thoughts of a reunion up to him for now."

Neither Victoria and David Beckham, nor Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.