Cameras Caught Kylie Jenner's Sweet Reaction to Timothée Chalamet’s Golden Globes Win

If you've been keeping an eye on our Golden Globes coverage, you'll know that the red carpet was impeccable and the winners list is being updated as we speak. One of the most glamorous nights in the award season schedule, the Golden Globes - which is being hosted by Nikki Glaser at the Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles - has proved to be a big night so far. Teyana Taylor's incredibly moving acceptance speech is already going viral, while Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham both picked up well-deserved statuettes for their performances in Adolescence.

And, following on from his all-encompassing Marty Supreme press tour - and notable win at the Critics Choice Awards last week - Timothée Chalamet was back on stage to collect the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. Upon hearing the news of his win, the actor dropped his head in shock before hugging director Josh Safdie. Then, as the camera panned to his right, Kylie Jenner can be seen next to her boyfriend and they share a kiss. Kylie's sweet reaction to the news of Timothée's win was caught in the clip, and she can be seen mouthing: "I'm so happy."

At the Critics Choice Awards, Timothée surprised fans when he accepted his award and went on to thank Kylie, with the sweet nod going instantly viral. This week, as he accepted his Golden Globe, he once again gave a shout out to his girlfriend, saying: "For my parents, for my partner, I love you."

Well Deserved Timothee Chalamet 👏🏾👏🏾 Best Actor in a Musical or comedy Golden Globles #MartySupreme #TimothéeChalamet #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5J9jE2EoK0January 12, 2026

Timothée Chalamet - Full Golden Globes Speech

"Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. I’m in a category with many greats; this category is stacked. I look up to all of you, thank you.

"To Josh Safdie, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for this role, thank you for believing in me, thank you for this portrait, for your mind, for your world view.

"To A24, Ronnie Bronstein who co-wrote the script with Josh, the amazing cast of this film, Odessa A’zion, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler the Creator, Fran Descher, Kevin O’Leary - if you were to tell me when I was 19 years old that I’d be thanking Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank... You’re laughing so I got away with that! Thank you, Kevin - I would’ve been stunned but I’m very grateful.

"My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up. Always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful to just be here, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter.

"For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."