Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Skipped Last Night’s Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to make headlines, with the A-list couple being one of the most talked-about in the world.

And following their viral engagement in August 2025, the pair has been surrounded by an intense media frenzy, with ongoing speculation around their highly-anticipated nuptials, expected to take place later this year.

In recent months however, the Opalite singer and NFL star, both 36, appear to have taken a step back from the spotlight, prioritising their personal life together in private over public appearances.

This certainly appeared to be the case this weekend, as the A-list couple opted to skip the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The prestigious award ceremony celebrates the past year in music, with the 68th annual event recognising major names from Lady Gaga to Billie Eilish.

And while the star-studded Grammys red carpet saw A-list attendees from Sabrina Carpenter to Harry Styles, Swift and her fiancé Kelce were noticeably absent.

Swift's non-appearance surprised fans, with the Blank Space singer usually being a regular attendee, having won 14 Grammys over her career so far.

However, on closer inspection, her absence does make sense, with Swift not actually nominated for a 2026 award, with her The Life of a Showgirl album eligible for a 2027 nomination instead.

Not to mention, the ceremony comes amid the couple's step back from public life ahead of their nuptials, and in the middle of a difficult career dilemma for Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs star is reportedly contemplating his future and whether he will retire from the National Football League this month, with sources via the Daily Mail describing the decision as "stressful and life-altering."

"Taylor understands that this is the first real test of their relationship," the sources reported. "She is focusing on positivity right now, but she wants him to be in a place where he is happy because at the end of the day, that will make them happy.”

In short, it sounds like these two have a lot going on, so their absence from the 2026 Grammy Awards certainly makes sense.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not yet commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.