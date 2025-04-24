Timothée Chalamet’s mother has opened up about his relationship with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet’s mum has officially weighed in on his relationship with Kylie Jenner, and her words are going viral...

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since 2023, but it is this year that the A-list couple has really been front and centre.

And from their "intense" start to the year with multiple red carpet appearances over awards season, to their recent Coachella visit, their decoded conversations and sweet PDA moments are all anyone can talk about.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Hollywood couple is notoriously private, and despite their A-list status, neither Jenner nor Chalamet has spoken publicly about their relationship. But according to sources, the pair is "stronger than ever", having become even more "serious" this year.

"They are protective of their relationship," a source has explained to Entertainment Tonight of Jenner and Chalamet. "But [they are] also not shy about showing their love for one another.

"They spend as much time as possible together. They try to do sweet things for each other, both small and big, and are both very thoughtful."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner and Chalamet's families are also said to approve of their relationship, with the A Complete Unknown actor's mother, Nicole Flender, weighing in just this week.

During a recent interview with Curbed, Flender was asked about her thoughts on Jenner, to which she replied: "I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me."

This comes amid reports that the Kardashian-Jenner clan are also onboard, with a source reporting to the Daily Mail that the actor is now "part of the family".

"When they are in L.A. together, he spends time with her kids too," another source reported to People recently. "Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.