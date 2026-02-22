BAFTAs 2026: The Chicest Looks Live From the Red Carpet

Tonight, Sunday 22nd February, is set to be the biggest night in the British film industry’s calendar, as movie stars from across the globe descend on Royal Festival Hall in anticipation of the 79th annual Bafta Film Awards.
Those hoping to take home a trophy include the cast and creative teams behind Sinners, Marty Supreme and Hamnet for Best Film, with Jessie Buckley, Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan also nominated in the leading performance categories for said movies. While Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, 28 Years Later, H Is for Hawk and The Ballad of Wallis Island are among the titles vying for the Outstanding British Film award.
Other key films of the moment—including Frankenstein, Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash and Bugonia—are also in the running to secure a Bafta, making for a particularly exciting night, especially when you consider the guest list.
With so many buzzy projects nominated, we’re expecting to see the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone and Kate Hudson (to name but a few) making their way down the red carpet.
Plus, once the official ceremony kicks off at 7pm on the BBC, we’re told to expect surprise performances from the likes of Huntr/X (aka the stars from K-Pop Demon Hunters), alongside a long list of hosts including Aimee Lou Wood, Cillian Murphy, Gillian Anderson, Stormzy, Little Simz and even Paddington Bear.
But first, a look at the Bafta red carpet—live as the guests start to arrive.
Tilda Swinton in Chanel
Sheila Atim in Georgio Armani
Patrick Dempsey in Brunello Cucinelli
Alia Bhatt in Gucci
Alicia Vikander in Saint Laurent
Little Simz in Dior
Michael B. Jordan
Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton
Minnie Driver
Rei Ami in Jasmin Erbas and David Webb
Timothée Chalamet in Prada
Leonardo Di Caprio in Dior
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Teyana Taylor in Burberry and Tiffany & Co.
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal in Prada
Sadie Sink in Prada and Bulgari
Cillian Murphy
Gillian Anderson in Roksanda
Kate Hudson in Prada and Chaumet
AJ Odudu
Odessa A'zion in Dior and Swarovski
Kerry Washington in Prada
Stormzy in Gucci and Tiffany & Co.
Rose Byrne in Miu Miu and Boucheron
Maura Higgins in Andrea Brocca
Rege-Jean Page
Munroe Bergdorf
Vera Wang
Wunmi Mosaku in Ahluwalia
Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Giorgio Armani
Noah Jupe in Bucherer
Jessie Ware in Bulgari
Cat Burns