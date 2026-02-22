BAFTAs 2026: The Chicest Looks Live From the Red Carpet

Tonight, Sunday 22nd February, is set to be the biggest night in the British film industry’s calendar, as movie stars from across the globe descend on Royal Festival Hall in anticipation of the 79th annual Bafta Film Awards.

Those hoping to take home a trophy include the cast and creative teams behind Sinners, Marty Supreme and Hamnet for Best Film, with Jessie Buckley, Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan also nominated in the leading performance categories for said movies. While Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, 28 Years Later, H Is for Hawk and The Ballad of Wallis Island are among the titles vying for the Outstanding British Film award.

Other key films of the moment—including Frankenstein, Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash and Bugonia—are also in the running to secure a Bafta, making for a particularly exciting night, especially when you consider the guest list.

With so many buzzy projects nominated, we’re expecting to see the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone and Kate Hudson (to name but a few) making their way down the red carpet.

Plus, once the official ceremony kicks off at 7pm on the BBC, we’re told to expect surprise performances from the likes of Huntr/X (aka the stars from K-Pop Demon Hunters), alongside a long list of hosts including Aimee Lou Wood, Cillian Murphy, Gillian Anderson, Stormzy, Little Simz and even Paddington Bear.

But first, a look at the Bafta red carpet—live as the guests start to arrive.