BAFTAs 2026: The Chicest Looks Live From the Red Carpet

Timothée Chalamet! Kate Hudson! Paul Mescal! Sadie Sink! With so many stars we don't quite know where to look

Tonight, Sunday 22nd February, is set to be the biggest night in the British film industry’s calendar, as movie stars from across the globe descend on Royal Festival Hall in anticipation of the 79th annual Bafta Film Awards.

Those hoping to take home a trophy include the cast and creative teams behind Sinners, Marty Supreme and Hamnet for Best Film, with Jessie Buckley, Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan also nominated in the leading performance categories for said movies. While Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, 28 Years Later, H Is for Hawk and The Ballad of Wallis Island are among the titles vying for the Outstanding British Film award.

Other key films of the moment—including Frankenstein, Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash and Bugonia—are also in the running to secure a Bafta, making for a particularly exciting night, especially when you consider the guest list.

With so many buzzy projects nominated, we’re expecting to see the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone and Kate Hudson (to name but a few) making their way down the red carpet.

Plus, once the official ceremony kicks off at 7pm on the BBC, we’re told to expect surprise performances from the likes of Huntr/X (aka the stars from K-Pop Demon Hunters), alongside a long list of hosts including Aimee Lou Wood, Cillian Murphy, Gillian Anderson, Stormzy, Little Simz and even Paddington Bear.

But first, a look at the Bafta red carpet—live as the guests start to arrive.

Tilda Swinton in Chanel

Tilda Swinton attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Sheila Atim in Georgio Armani

Sheila Atim attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Patrick Dempsey in Brunello Cucinelli

Patrick Dempsey attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Alia Bhatt in Gucci

Alia Bhatt attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Alicia Vikander in Saint Laurent

Alicia Vikander attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Little Simz in Dior

Little Simz aka Simbi Ajikawo attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton

Erin Doherty attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Rei Ami in Jasmin Erbas and David Webb

Rei Ami attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet in Prada

Timoth&amp;eacute;e Chalamet attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Leonardo Di Caprio in Dior

Leonardo Di Caprio attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor in Burberry and Tiffany & Co.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal in Prada

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Sadie Sink in Prada and Bulgari

Sadie Sink attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson in Roksanda

Gillian Anderson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson in Prada and Chaumet

Kate Hudson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Odessa A'zion in Dior and Swarovski

Odessa A&#039;zion attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington in Prada

Kerry Washington attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Stormzy in Gucci and Tiffany & Co.

Stormzy attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Rose Byrne in Miu Miu and Boucheron

Rose Byrne attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Maura Higgins in Andrea Brocca

Maura Higgins attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Rege-Jean Page

Rege-Jean Page attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Munroe Bergdorf

Munroe Bergdorf attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Vera Wang

Vera Wang attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku in Ahluwalia

Wunmi Mosaku attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Giorgio Armani

Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Noah Jupe in Bucherer

Noah Jupe attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Jessie Ware in Bulgari

Jessie Ware attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Cat Burns

Cat Burns attends BAFTA 2026

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)