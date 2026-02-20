Wait – Is Taylor Swift Actually Performing at the Brits This Year?

Taylor Swift is one of the most talked-about people of the moment. And from the release of her highly-anticipated Opalite music video and its behind the scenes footage, to speculation around her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, the 36-year-old has been front and centre.

It is a rumoured Taylor Swift appearance that has made the most headlines this week, with sources reporting that the Father Figure singer could be performing at this year's Brit Awards.

And with Swift not performing in public since the end of her record-breaking Eras tour in December 2024, the reports have been going viral.

Speculation around a potential Taylor Swift Brit Awards appearance were sparked by reports that the Life of a Showgirl singer had "secretly landed in the UK", with it believed that her entourage was visiting Manchester next week.

And with the 2026 Brit Awards taking place in Manchester's Co-op Live arena on Saturday 28 February, she is now predicted to be making a special performance at the ceremony.

"Taylor is hiding out in London at the moment and is scheduled to visit Manchester, which seems like she could be lined up for a surprise appearance at the Brit Awards," a source recently reported via The Sun.

"Taylor was handed the Global Icon Award at the ceremony back in 2021 and has a huge amount of respect for the Brits," the source continued of Swift's long history with the Awards. "She loves it."

"Brits bosses are trying to keep everything under lock and key, but it feels too much like a coincidence that Taylor is secretly in the UK at the exact time of the Brits," the source continued.

"The fact her team are all heading home the Monday after the ceremony is fishy. Manchester is an amazing city, but Taylor wouldn’t just be coming to look at the cathedral and the Etihad, would she?"

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.

The 2026 Brit Awards is set to take place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Saturday 28 February 2026.

The ceremony will be broadcast live to UK viewers on ITV and ITVX. And for the first time ever, it will also be available to watch on ITV's YouTube channel.