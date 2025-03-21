Timothée Chalamet is “very much in love” with Kylie Jenner, according to sources

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been front and centre in 2025. And from their multiple joint appearances over award season, to their decoded conversations and sweet PDA moments, the A-list couple has been making non-stop headlines.

The Hollywood couple has been dating since April 2023, and two years into their romance, insiders have reported that they are "stronger" than ever and very "committed" to making their relationship work.

In fact, with reports that Chalamet is now "part of the family", and close to Jenner's two children, Stormi and Aire, speculation is building around a potential upcoming engagement.

"[Kylie's] kids are super close with Timothée," a source recently reported to the Daily Mail. "And if he is now preparing to propose, she would say yes in a heartbeat.

"He is very much in love with Kylie," another source added via the outlet. "But he does get a little shy with PDA as he knows eyeballs are watching."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, sources also opened up about the naysayers around their relationship, reporting that several friends of Chalamet, 29, have voiced concerns over his links to the 27-year-old reality star. And particularly how it could have negative implications on his professional acting career.

"Some of Timothée's pals didn't think it was smart to get involved with the Kardashian clan," the source reportedly alleged to the outlet. "They sat him down and expressed their fears that despite his many awards and nominations, the industry wouldn't take him seriously if he was linked to Kylie.

"He knew from the beginning that it wasn't just a fling with Kylie," the source continued. "He not only decided not to listen to his friends, but to also cut ties."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have not yet commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.