Ryan Gosling’s Rare Words About His Children Are Going Viral

Ryan Gosling has been front and centre this month, with the 45-year-old actor returning to screens in Project Hail Mary.

The highly-anticipated science fiction film is an adaptation of the bestselling book by Andy Weir, following science teacher Ryland Grace [Gosling], as he goes on a space mission to save the planet, teaming up with an alien called Rocky in the process.

It was Gosling's family however, that made the most headlines over his press tour. The actor shares two daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, nine, with partner Eva Mendes. And according to Gosling, he made Project Hail Mary for them.

"I made this for them essentially," Gosling explained in an interview with Access. "As a family, I’d like a movie like this that I’d like to see. I just feel really honoured that I got to make one."

Gosling and Mendes are known to be extremely private about their relationship and family life, rarely speaking about each other or their children in public.

But in a rare exception, Gosling went on to explain that his children played an important role in giving him feedback, describing them as the "only critics" that he cares about.

"My kids have seen multiple cuts," the Crazy, Stupid, Love actor recalled. "They give me multiple notes. They’re basically the only critics I care about, and they are very critical and very honest."

Mendes is also said to play an integral role, with Gosling telling Extra in 2024 that his partner is a major support behind the scenes.

"She is with the girls, and when she works, I stay home with the girls too," Gosling explained. "She's also like my acting coach. She has really become the best acting coach I have ever had. It's endless how she helps me."

This is not the first time that Gosling has spoken about his family's influence on his work. In fact, in 2024 the Barbie actor revealed that he has become more selective about roles since becoming a father, moving away from playing dark, edgy characters for the sake of his children.

"I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place,” Gosling explained to WSJ Magazine. “This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us.”

He continued: “The decisions I make, I make them with [Eva Mendes] and we make them with our family in mind first.”

Well, this is lovely.

Project Hail Mary is set for release in UK cinemas on 20 March 2026.