Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship has made headlines in the last twelve months, with mounting speculation that the pair may have gone thier separate ways. However, during his acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards last night, the Marty Supreme actor made his feelings about Kylie very clear in a sweet and direct message, referring to her as his "partner of three years".

In what has quickly become one of the most viral acceptance speeches of the evening, Timothée picked up the Best Actor award for his role in Josh Safdie's sports drama, in which he plays ambitious pro table tennis player, Marty Mauser. Collecting his award, Timothée started by saying: "I got a lot of people to thank. I don’t know if I’ll be up here again, so give me a second... Damn, I’m more nervous than I thought I’d be."

After thanking his fellow nominees - including Michael B. Jordan who was nominated for Sinners, and Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie for "crafting a role and a story" for him - Timothée unexpectedly acknowledged his relationship with Kylie at the end of his acceptance speech, going on to share a sweet detail about how long they've actually been a couple. He continued: "And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much."

Kylie could then be seen on camera, smiling and clapping, mouthing "I love you" back to him. The moment came as a huge surprise to both viewers and fans, given that the celebrity couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. In a recent interview, the Dune actor explained why he won't talk about their love publicly, and despite a handful of joint red carpet appearances and sports games, Kylie and Timothée have chosen to keep their relationship out of public view.

But it was Timothée's admission that the pair have been in a relationship for three years that has seemingly struck fans. Although neither Kylie nor Timothée has previously confirmed exactly when they started dating, it was rumoured that they got together soon after meeting for the first time at Paris Fashion Week back in January 2023. A video clip of them together at at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show went viral at the time, and months later came the first few hints that they may be an item.