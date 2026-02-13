Wait – Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Actually Getting Married This Month?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been front and centre in 2026. And from the viral release of the Opalite singer's star-studded music video, to the Kansas City Chiefs player's future in the NFL, the A-list couple has been making non-stop headlines.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is of course their highly-anticipated nuptials that have been getting the world talking the most, with Swift and Kelce announcing their engagement in August 2025.

And with the A-listers confirming that they are planning a "big wedding", fans and followers have been obsessing over every detail.

Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran and even the Prince and Princess of Wales are predicted to receive an invitation. And in terms of location, Swift's 11,000-square-foot Rhode Island mansion is considered to be the probable venue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was the rumoured wedding date that made headlines this week, with it previously believed that Saturday 13 June 2026 would be the most likely option.

However, due to a recent New Heights scheduling update, the internet has become convinced that Swift and Kelce are actually getting married this month.

The NFL star and his brother Jason announced this week that they were taking a six-week hiatus from filming their popular podcast, implying that they had pre-recorded the next six episodes in advance over the "short little break."

And while the reason for the hiatus is not known, it has sparked speculation that Swift and Kelce could be tying the knot over the period, spanning late February and March.

While possible, this would be surprising, with sources reporting just weeks ago that the A-list couple had paused their wedding planning, amid Kelce's dilemma over whether he should retire from the National Football League.

“They're not even halfway through the guest list,” a source reported to Rob Shuter's #Shuterscoop. “Right now it's more about enjoying time together than crunching spreadsheets.”

"Travis is still figuring out if he's playing next year," the source reported, adding: "They don't want to stress over a wedding when there's so much else going on."

“The ring's on, but that's about as far as it goes," another source noted. “No big meetings, no seating charts. They're in date-night mode, not wedding mode.”

We will continue to update this story.