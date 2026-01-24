ICYMI: The 2026 Oscar Nominations Are Officially Here and They’re Going Viral

2026 award season is officially in full swing. And with the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes paving the way, it’s officially time to turn our attention to the BAFTAs, SAGs and Academy Awards.

The 2026 Oscar nominations were announced this week, with the surprise recognitions and snubs immediately going viral.

From Jessie Buckley and Elle Fanning to Timothée Chalamet and Teyana Taylor, here’s who’s leading the nominations this year…

2026 Oscar nominations

Best picture

Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best actor

Timothée Chalame, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best supporting actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best adapted screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best original screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best original song

Dear Me, Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden, Pop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You, Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy, Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Best original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best international feature

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best documentary feature

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best costume design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best make-up and hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best sound

Frankenstein

F1

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best film editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

Sinners

The Lost Bus

Best live action short

A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher's Stain

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best animated short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

The Three Sisters

Best documentary short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

The Secret Agent

The 98th Academy Awards are set to take place on 15 March 2026.