ICYMI: The 2026 Oscar Nominations Are Officially Here and They’re Going Viral
2026 award season is officially in full swing. And with the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes paving the way, it’s officially time to turn our attention to the BAFTAs, SAGs and Academy Awards.
The 2026 Oscar nominations were announced this week, with the surprise recognitions and snubs immediately going viral.
From Jessie Buckley and Elle Fanning to Timothée Chalamet and Teyana Taylor, here’s who’s leading the nominations this year…
2026 Oscar nominations
Best picture
Bugonia
Frankenstein
F1
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best actor
Timothée Chalame, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best supporting actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best supporting actor
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best adapted screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Best original screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best original song
Dear Me, Diane Warren: Relentless
Golden, Pop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You, Sinners
Sweet Dreams of Joy, Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Best original score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best international feature
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Secret Agent
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best animated feature
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best documentary feature
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through the Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Alabama Solution
The Perfect Neighbor
Best costume design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best make-up and hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best sound
Frankenstein
F1
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Best film editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
Sinners
The Lost Bus
Best live action short
A Friend of Dorothy
Butcher's Stain
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best animated short
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
The Three Sisters
Best documentary short
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Best casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
The Secret Agent
The 98th Academy Awards are set to take place on 15 March 2026.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.