ICYMI: The 2026 Oscar Nominations Are Officially Here and They’re Going Viral

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party
2026 award season is officially in full swing. And with the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes paving the way, it’s officially time to turn our attention to the BAFTAs, SAGs and Academy Awards.

The 2026 Oscar nominations were announced this week, with the surprise recognitions and snubs immediately going viral.

From Jessie Buckley and Elle Fanning to Timothée Chalamet and Teyana Taylor, here’s who’s leading the nominations this year…

2026 Oscar nominations

Best picture

Bugonia
Frankenstein
F1
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best actor

Timothée Chalame, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best supporting actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best adapted screenplay

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams

Best original screenplay

Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best original song

Dear Me, Diane Warren: Relentless
Golden, Pop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You, Sinners
Sweet Dreams of Joy, Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Best original score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best international feature

It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Secret Agent
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated feature

Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best documentary feature

Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through the Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Alabama Solution
The Perfect Neighbor

Best costume design

Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Best make-up and hairstyling

Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best production design

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best sound

Frankenstein
F1
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât

Best film editing

F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
Sinners
The Lost Bus

Best live action short

A Friend of Dorothy
Butcher's Stain
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best animated short

Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
The Three Sisters

Best documentary short

All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Best casting

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
The Secret Agent

The 98th Academy Awards are set to take place on 15 March 2026.

