Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Jordan could be an attempt to make amends with the estranged royal family, according to royal experts. One royal author has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to the US in 2020, are sending a 'not-so-secret message' to the Prince and Princess of Wales that they 'can help' the monarchy amid ongoing royal turmoil.

Harry has detailed the breakdown of his relationship with William in recent years, discussing their fallout in both his autobiography, Spare, as well as in various televised interviews. Although William has not publicly commented on his relationship with Harry, insiders have claimed that he is reluctant to make amends - despite reports that King Charles is now building bridges with the Duke.

However, royal author Ingrid Seward has claimed that Harry and Meghan's two-day trip to Jordan - where they were invited to support humanitarian efforts by the World Health Organisation’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - could be the Sussexes signal that they are ready 'to help' the royals. In February, months after he was stripped of his royal titles, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office. He has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

"Their trip to the Middle East appears to be part political, part message – and is it a secret message to William and Kate, or a blatant one?” royal author Ingrid Seward told The Mirror. "Of course, they wouldn’t have known what was going to happen [with Andrew] when they planned the trip, but the not-so-secret message is: ‘We’re here, we can help, we can do this with you’ – and that can only work to Harry and Meghan’s advantage."

She added that 'a personal royal truce and a reunion' is 'very possible', but continued: "A professional royal truce, in terms of the Sussexes ever working as royals again, is very unlikely, despite the other difficulties in the family."

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the BAFTAs this year, after skipping the ceremony in 2025 during Princess Kate's cancer recovery. While the royal couple's attendance thrilled many royal watchers, a body language expert claimed that William and Kate appeared 'tense and anxious' at the event, which took place mere days after Andrew's arrest.

Although the Waleses have not publicly commented on the Andrew's arrest, they did issue a rare statement expressing their concern at the unfolding revelations from the Epstein files, earlier this month. A spokesperson said, on behalf of the royal couple: "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations."

King Charles also released a statement at the time, confirming that he will offer his 'full co-operation' with authorities.