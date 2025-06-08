Kylie Jenner’s Circle Believe She Has ‘Met Her Match’ With Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have become one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And from their “intense” start to the year, with multiple award season appearances, to the news that they are now "practically living together", the A-listers have been front and centre in 2025.
Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since April 2023. And while the Hollywood couple is notoriously private, refraining from commenting on their relationship in public, insiders have insisted that they are "stronger" than ever and very "committed" to making their relationship work.
This reportedly includes integrating into each other's families, with both Chalamet and Jenner's inner circles said to approve of the relationship.
Chalamet's mother Nicole Flender described Jenner as "lovely" earlier this year in an interview with Curbed. And sources have reported to the Daily Mail that Chalamet has made a major effort with Jenner's two children, Stormi and Aire.
It was Caitlyn Jenner's thoughts that made news this week, as a source reported to Life & Style that she certainly approves and believes that daughter Kylie has "finally met her match".
"Timothée is naturally very charming - it’s no surprise Caitlyn is raving about him," the source explained. "She’s over the moon to be getting his time and attention, she’s taking it as a sign that Kylie is valuing her and making her a priority."
The source continued: "Caitlyn had them over to her place in Malibu a few weeks ago, and she hasn’t stopped talking about it since. She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
"In Caitlyn’s eyes, Kylie can do no wrong," the insider added. "If she gives someone the stamp of approval and deems them worthy of dating, then they must be great. That is how Caitlyn has always approached things."
Well, this is lovely.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Have Different Perspectives on the Royal Family Rift
-
Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton’s Surprising Childhood Nicknames Are Going Viral
-
I Switched My Studio Pilates For The Viral TikTok Move With Nicole Classes - and Let's Just Say, I'm Converted
In a word, obsessed.