Kylie Jenner’s Circle Believe She Has ‘Met Her Match’ With Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have become one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And from their “intense” start to the year, with multiple award season appearances, to the news that they are now "practically living together", the A-listers have been front and centre in 2025.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since April 2023. And while the Hollywood couple is notoriously private, refraining from commenting on their relationship in public, insiders have insisted that they are "stronger" than ever and very "committed" to making their relationship work.

This reportedly includes integrating into each other's families, with both Chalamet and Jenner's inner circles said to approve of the relationship.

Chalamet's mother Nicole Flender described Jenner as "lovely" earlier this year in an interview with Curbed. And sources have reported to the Daily Mail that Chalamet has made a major effort with Jenner's two children, Stormi and Aire.

It was Caitlyn Jenner's thoughts that made news this week, as a source reported to Life & Style that she certainly approves and believes that daughter Kylie has "finally met her match".

"Timothée is naturally very charming - it’s no surprise Caitlyn is raving about him," the source explained. "She’s over the moon to be getting his time and attention, she’s taking it as a sign that Kylie is valuing her and making her a priority."

The source continued: "Caitlyn had them over to her place in Malibu a few weeks ago, and she hasn’t stopped talking about it since. She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter.

"In Caitlyn’s eyes, Kylie can do no wrong," the insider added. "If she gives someone the stamp of approval and deems them worthy of dating, then they must be great. That is how Caitlyn has always approached things."

Well, this is lovely.