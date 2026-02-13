Cruz Beckham’s Unexpected Olive Branch to Brooklyn Is Going Viral

The Beckham family's relationship with the Peltz Beckhams continues to make headlines, with Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn speaking out in an explosive statement last month.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn posted to Instagram.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he later added. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

The 26-year-old's statement came after years of speculated tensions, with multiple family members appearing to unfollow each other on social media. And none of the Beckham family were present at Brooklyn and Nicola's 2025 vow renewal.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," read part of Brooklyn's statement, even alleging that his brothers Romeo and Cruz had later become involved.

"Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders," Brooklyn alleged. "Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer."

Brooklyn's youngest brother Cruz spoke out about the situation earlier this year, shutting down a headline that suggested that David and Victoria had unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram.

"NOT TRUE," the 20-year-old posted in a shock revelation. "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I."

This week however, the young musician appeared to extend an unexpected olive branch to his older bother, posting a black and white throwback photograph with Brooklyn and Romeo to Instagram.

The post proved popular, with Victoria Beckham posting four love hearts and fans commenting in their hundreds.

"This is how you say indirectly: "I miss my older brother," posted one fan. "Clearly missing his brother, so sad," wrote another. "Hopefully this will work itself out - family for life!"

"Somebody's giving out the olive branch, and we are all here for it," read another comment.

The rest of the Beckham family has not commented further on the situation, but Brooklyn's statement did suggest that a reconciliation is a long way off.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," his statement concluded. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up everything morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

