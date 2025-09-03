We Asked the World’s Most Stylish Women Which One Fashion Item They’re Investing in This Month

For some, September may come with that sinking back-to-school feeling, but for fashion folk, it's undoubtedly one of the most exciting times of year. Not only is there a fresh batch of catwalk shows on the horizon to provide some much-needed style inspiration, but also a whole lot of new Autumn/Winter trends to get stuck into—and as a result, much shopping to do.

Of course, most stylish women already have a curated capsule wardrobe to draw upon, filled with autumnal basics like cashmere jumpers, knee-high boots, leather jackets and suede accessories that form the backbone of their outfits year after year. But there's always space for one more piece to celebrate the new season...

So, in the spirit of being sensible, we asked some of the most stylish women in the Marie Claire network to share just one cult buy they have their eye on for Autumn/Winter 2025—and deem well worth the investment. Keep scrolling to discover the must-have fashion item that Bettina Looney, Grece Ghanem, Pernille Rosenkilde, Vivian Hoorn, Adot Gak and more are shopping for the season ahead.

Amalie Gassman, Model and Filmmaker

"This fall season I want to add to my clutch collection—such an amazing staple that elevates any look. Toteme is definitely my go-to for the perfect clutch! I would see myself pairing this piece with a casual baggy jeans day look or transitioning to an all-black long skirt and leather jacket for the evening."

Lori Hirshleifer, Owner and Buyer of Hirshleifers

"I don’t want to wish the end of summer away, but I am really looking forward to layering again and great outerwear. I have my eye on this amazing brown corduroy Miu Miu jacket. It’s an oversized fit and just feels like a warm hug. It’s perfect for the fall months!"

Pernille Rosenkilde, Designer and Influencer

"I haven’t really wanted to face it, but I need glasses and it feels like it’s only getting worse. So now I’ve got to do it: find a pair cool enough to wear every day. I think these ones from Bottega Veneta would look great with clear lenses."

Adot Gak, Model and Content Creator

"My wish list is long, but right now, I’m most eager for the Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas stainless steel and diamond watch, because it's both edgy and elegant. I typically wear gold and want to start a silver jewellery collection. I know this watch will complement every outfit, enhancing my overall look. I prefer to keep it simple and wear just watches and earrings, without bracelets or rings."

Bettina Looney, Fashion Influencer and Stylist

"Inspired by looks from the Prada and Magda Butrym AW25 shows, I’ll be flirting with fur (faux) this season. Whether it’s a hint of a trim or a one-shouldered collar throw, this accessory will really take your outfit to the next level.”

Grece Ghanem, Model and Content Creator

"This autumn I will be adding knit vests to my wardrobe. I love layering, and knit vests are the perfect way to do so with a touch of personality. It’s chic but also can be fun by colour blocking or mixing prints. It is also unexpected enough to make even the simplest outfit feel styled with intention. Not to forget cosy!"

Erin Deering, Entrepreneur and Founder of Deering

"I have been dreaming of this jacket for a few months now, and can safely say I almost ready to pull the trigger. The perfect blue denim wash, and the leather detail with bold shoulder is basically my dream combination. This feels like a piece that can work for all the seasons, and for all kinds of events. It’s very much a fashion piece, but with a lot of wearability. The best!"

Renia Jaz, Fashion Creative

"I believe that shoes can make any outfit more fun and unique, so these Prada heels are currently on my wishlist for the upcoming AW25 season. They are the type of the shoes that can be worn with thick socks, meaning I can start to wear them now and all the way through to winter. They will work perfectly with capes, trench coats and blazers. They will also look great with a pencil skirt and flared skirts."

Vivian Hoorn, Creative Director and Content Creator

"My must-buy for the season is this burgundy set from my brand VIVEH. Burgundy has been everywhere the past few months, but it’s a colour I simply can’t get enough of. For me, it’s the new black. Timeless, chic, and effortlessly elegant. This silk set is perfect for all the upcoming winter events, and the adjustable skirt makes it extra special. It’s not only flattering but also dinner-friendly (you can easily adjust it after a lovely meal, haha!)."

Denise Nørgaard, CEO of Berger Christensen Collective

"This long brown leather coat with fur trimmings from Chloé is a must have piece, and will be my absolute go-to for the season ahead. It can lift up any of my weekly outfits: it will work perfectly with something casual like jeans, a white shirt and loafers, as well as with a wool skirt, a roll neck and long boot."

Racil Chalhoub, Founder and Creative Director of Racil

"I have been looking for the vintage version of this bag for a so long and I couldn’t find it anywhere—so I was so happy when I saw that Alaïa brought it back! I need a good new everyday bag that I can use for work and weekends away and love leopard so this feels so spot on."

Mariko Nakafuji, Lawyer and Content Creator

"For fall, I chose Loewe’s Balloon Leather Jacket as my investment piece. The supple, buttery brown leather captures the essence of autumn and transitions seamlessly from desk to weekend—structured over a pencil skirt and mules or relaxed with wide-leg denim and trainers."

Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks, Athlete and Content Creator

"I think I’ve gone a bit leopard-crazy over the summer which actually works perfectly for the Autumn/Winter season. I’ve had this coat on my wishlist since last year and I’m so close to finally purchasing it. It comes with a hefty price tag but I know I’ll wear it for many years to come. It’ll pair effortlessly with so many pieces in my wardrobe because, in my humble opinion, leopard print is a neutral."

