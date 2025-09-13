Andrea's It List: 12 New Season Accessories I Know Are Worth Every Penny

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

September can be an overwhelming month. Summer is firmly behind us and the city has returned to its lively but slightly manic self, while fashion month is on the horizon - a busy few weeks of shows, events and travel.

This week, we went live on our September issue featuring the incredible Tracee Ellis Ross and inside you'll find plenty to inspire you. We explore not just the latest or the newest trends, but also the meaningful shifts in the fashion landscape: what those trends mean and how they empower us. And we spotlight the pioneering people and trailblazing brands to put on your radar this autumn.

If you're looking to invest, our fashion insiders guide to the most coveted buys this season is a great place to start. We also let you in on a few key outfit formulas fashion editors swear by.

When I invest this time of year, I always start with accessories - the best way to refresh my existing wardrobe staples. So this week, I’ve rounded up a few shoes, bags, belts and jewels that I’m currently coveting. For more, to whet your appetite head over to our comprehensive new season accessories report.

BAGS

SHOES

BELTS

JEWELLERY

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Given the ridiculously unpredictable weather this week, it will come as no surprise that the fashion team turned their attention to hunting down the best trench coats for the season. With Autumn inching closer, it's the perfect time to invest in this most versatile of wardrobe staples that looks equally good with your week day workwear as with jeans and trainers at weekends.

It’s the one piece that is always on trend, too. At Autumn/Winter 2025 Fashion Week , there were plenty of iterations on the catwalks. From leather trench coats at Burberry, Vivienne Westwood and Balmain to the classic canvas version at Dior and Balenciaga. Inspired to invest? Check out the full edit , including this timeless one from Cos .