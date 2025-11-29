I Own More Than 40 Pairs of Jeans, and These are By Far the Best—Especially Since They're Finally On Sale

During a recent wardrobe clear out, I was ashamed to discover that I have amassed close to 40 pairs of jeans over the years. Even as a fashion editor, I can admit that that's a truly ridiculous amount for any one person to have—especially since, day to day, I really only wear about 4 pairs, and they all have one thing in common. That is: they're all by AGOLDE.

Ever since discovering the Los Angeles-based brand's premium denim, I've genuinely struggled to wear anything else. The quality is amazing, the cut invariably flattering, the shapes effortlessly cool, and the washes bang-on. Celebrity fans including Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Rihanna also agree.

My current go-to styles? The Low Curve and 90s Pinch Waist silhouettes, that are the perfect wide- and straight-leg styles respectively.

Clementina Jackson wears AGOLDE Luna jeans (Image credit: Clementina Jackson)

Up to 60% off: SSENSE

Up to 50% off: Mytheresa

Up to 40% off: Luisa Via Roma

Up to 10% off: Harrods

Even though AGOLDE jeans come with a premium price-tag, around the £300 mark, I recommend them to all my friends who are understandably overwhelmed by the endless options out there. I am living proof that in this case, investing a little extra goes a long way—and those who have followed my recommendation wholeheartedly agree.

So, when I spotted some AGOLDE jeans included in certain Black Friday fashion deals, my heart almost skipped a beat. Finally, my favourite jeans in the world are on the more affordable end of the spectrum—and I plan on stocking up. Below, I'm sharing some of the best Black Friday AGOLDE jeans deals I've found. Buy once, wear forever.