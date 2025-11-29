I Own More Than 40 Pairs of Jeans, and These are By Far the Best—Especially Since They're Finally On Sale
Trust me: you'll never regret buying AGOLDE jeans
During a recent wardrobe clear out, I was ashamed to discover that I have amassed close to 40 pairs of jeans over the years. Even as a fashion editor, I can admit that that's a truly ridiculous amount for any one person to have—especially since, day to day, I really only wear about 4 pairs, and they all have one thing in common. That is: they're all by AGOLDE.
Ever since discovering the Los Angeles-based brand's premium denim, I've genuinely struggled to wear anything else. The quality is amazing, the cut invariably flattering, the shapes effortlessly cool, and the washes bang-on. Celebrity fans including Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Rihanna also agree.
My current go-to styles? The Low Curve and 90s Pinch Waist silhouettes, that are the perfect wide- and straight-leg styles respectively.
AGOLDE Jeans Black Friday Sale: Quick Shopping Links
- Up to 60% off: SSENSE
- Up to 50% off: Mytheresa
- Up to 40% off: Luisa Via Roma
- Up to 10% off: Harrods
Even though AGOLDE jeans come with a premium price-tag, around the £300 mark, I recommend them to all my friends who are understandably overwhelmed by the endless options out there. I am living proof that in this case, investing a little extra goes a long way—and those who have followed my recommendation wholeheartedly agree.
So, when I spotted some AGOLDE jeans included in certain Black Friday fashion deals, my heart almost skipped a beat. Finally, my favourite jeans in the world are on the more affordable end of the spectrum—and I plan on stocking up. Below, I'm sharing some of the best Black Friday AGOLDE jeans deals I've found. Buy once, wear forever.
Shop AGOLDE Jeans Sale
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.